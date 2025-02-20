SKADI Cyber Defense Launches Proprietary AI Platform 'Frostbow,' Bringing Disruptive Cybersecurity to Market

SKADI Cyber Defense, a next-generation cybersecurity provider, announced the launch of "Frostbow," the company's new proprietary AI platform designed to protect small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) with enterprise-grade threat defense. Inspired by SKADI's namesake - the Norse goddess of bowhunting - "Frostbow" continuously analyzes months of data to spot suspicious activity early and match potential risks against recognized vulnerabilities.

"Frostbow is about changing the game for SMBs that need robust protection but don't have the luxury of large, dedicated security teams," said Rachel Clark, SKADI CEO. "By combining real-time threat monitoring with adaptive AI, we're delivering the kind of defense that used to be reserved for big enterprises, and we're doing it in a way that prioritizes privacy, with a fully functional AI Security automation and response platform and vulnerability remediation. Frostbow has consistently demonstrated swift isolation of malicious activity, significantly reducing the risk of threat."

Built to learn from past behavioral patterns, "Frostbow" evolves alongside emerging threats, automating threat detection and response for maximum efficiency. This fully managed approach streamlines security efforts, providing SMBs with the freedom to focus on their core operations instead of wrestling with complex cybersecurity tools. By significantly cutting detection time and nearly eliminating false positives, "Frostbow" helps businesses maintain continuity and avoid the costly consequences of unchecked threats.

"SKADI's vision is to make advanced, intelligent security accessible to the businesses that form the backbone of our economy," added Clark. "Frostbow's proprietary technology is our answer to the complexity and cost barriers that have historically limited SMBs' cybersecurity options."

For more information about "Frostbow" and SKADI's full suite of cybersecurity services, visit skadicyber.com.

About SKADI Cyber Defense

SKADI is a cybersecurity provider focused on safeguarding small and mid-sized businesses with innovative, AI-driven solutions. Inspired by the Norse goddess of bowhunting, SKADI's offerings are designed to detect and prevent threats at scale - without compromising privacy or adding operational overhead. Learn more at skadicyber.com.

SOURCE: SKADI Cyber Defense

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire