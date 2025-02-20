Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Eddy Solutions (TSXV: EDY) ("Eddy" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced leak protection technology and building monitoring services, has reinforced its leadership team with the return of Shkya Ghanbarian as Chief Strategy Officer.

"Shkya understands the leak mitigation industry and insurance markets better than anyone in the North American market," said Cory Silver, President of Eddy Solutions. "Eddy has built a reputation for delivering the industry's best leak detection across commercial and multi-family buildings in North America, and Shkya's return is a clear reflection of our commitment to continue meeting that growing market need."

In her new role, Ms. Ghanbarian will spearhead strategic initiatives aimed at expanding Eddy Solutions' footprint in Canada and accelerating growth in the U.S. This includes strengthening partnerships with insurers, property owners, and developers to reduce water-related risks and improve asset performance. She will also enhance Eddy's IoT solutions to effectively monitor, prevent, and respond to water damage incidents-including robust protection measures for new construction projects.

"I'm delighted to return to Eddy Solutions at this pivotal juncture," said Shkya Ghanbarian. "The market is increasingly recognizing the critical importance of real-time water monitoring, not only for cost savings but also for protecting high-value assets, occupant well-being, and project timelines. I look forward to helping Eddy grow across North America, develop new partnerships, and empower even more clients to safeguard their properties against water damage."

About Eddy

Eddy is a leading North American provider and developer of smart water metering products and monitoring services for residential and commercial properties. Eddy's solutions help property owners and developers protect, control, and conserve water usage through advanced sensing devices and behavioral learning software. For more information, visit www.eddysolutions.com.

For further details on the company's financial performance, please review our consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the years ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, available on Eddy's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect management's current expectations and are based on assumptions and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed in the company's most recent management's discussion and analysis under "Risks And Uncertainties," available at www.sedarplus.ca. Eddy undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

