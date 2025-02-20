Starburst Closes Record FY25, Fueled by Rising AI Demand and Growing Enterprise Momentum

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst , the data platform for apps and AI, announced a record FY25 close, driven by strong demand from enterprise customers:

Grew net new customers by 20% and Starburst Galaxy customer growth by 76% year-over-year

Achieved record global sales, including significant growth in North America and EMEA

Increased adoption of Starburst Galaxy, its flagship cloud product, by 94% year-over-year

Signed the largest deal in the company's history - a multi-year, eight-figure contract per year, with a global financial institution

Increased ARR per customer to over $325,000

Customers include 10 of the top 15 global banks

Selected by Dell Technologies to be the analytics query engine powering the Dell Data Lakehouse, the data platform for Dell's AI Factory GTM

"Enterprises and governments worldwide have embraced our open, hybrid data lakehouse as a key enabler for their AI initiatives," said Justin Borgman, Co-Founder and CEO of Starburst. "There is no AI without data. Starburst empowers organizations to secure, govern and provide compliant data access by the LLMs for RAG or agentic workflows - whether on-premises or in the cloud - unlocking AI-ready application development and deployment at scale."

Customers around the world are partnering with Starburst to accelerate their AI journey.

An American multinational investment bank and financial services company serving millions of customers in over 100 countries, leveraged Starburst to build a near real-time anti-money laundering data fabric. This solution enables faster fraud detection with AI-driven models. Starburst's federated query access allows investigators to analyze global transaction data instantly and without data movement, ensuring compliance with strict banking regulations.





HSBC, one of the world's largest banks, "has been recognised for its groundbreaking use of data and AI in leading the industry trend in Hong Kong…A key initiative that contributed to HSBC's success is the development of a virtual data lake utilising advanced data virtualisation technology powered by Starburst."





Vectra AI, a leader in threat detection and response across more than 120 countries, serves thousands of customers. Their platform uses AI to detect threats rapidly across public cloud, identity, SaaS applications, and data centers. Starburst's data platform provides access to log data, accelerating queries, and network traffic monitoring, which power AI models that deliver high-fidelity threat signals, enabling security teams to respond to threats sooner and to stop attacks faster.

"Starburst's AI strategy reflects our deep partnership with customers," said Steven Chung, President of Starburst. "These enterprises are aggressively driving AI adoption, and we're excited to join them on this journey."

