Atos International: Atos successfully deploys new, innovative sport technologies during the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival Bakuriani 2025

Atos successfully deploys new, innovative sport technologies during the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival Bakuriani 2025

New, integrated technologies contributed to the event success and are now field-proven, ready to be deployed at a larger scale.

Bakuriani, Georgia, and Paris, France, February 20, 2025 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation and the Technology Partner of the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) Bakuriani 2025, today announces that its innovative IT services contributed to the success of the event from February 9 to 16, 2025. Atos delivered a comprehensive suite of digital services that enhanced fan experience, optimized event operations, and brought the Festival closer to audiences across Europe.

Atos provided traditional Timing and Results services, ensuring accuracy and efficiency across all sports. It also powered the official event website and mobile application, a real-time results information system, and an interactive database allowing fans and stakeholders to effortlessly access key statistics and insights. Atos enabled the live streaming production and distribution of all competitions, enabling rights-holding broadcasters and media partners to seamlessly share the action with audiences worldwide.

The Winter European Youth Olympic Festival was also the opportunity for Atos and the organizing committee to showcase innovative technologies which deepened the experience, immersion and engagement of stakeholders.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered Media Center for press and stakeholders





During the event, Atos provided for the first time exclusive, automated and AI-powered media clips and highlights to official stakeholders, including Olympic Committees, federations, and accredited media outlets across Europe. Through a password-protected content management system, users could submit natural language requests for read-to-use video clips about an athlete, a sport, a result or a game situation, users received a corresponding ready-to-use video clip. The Atos AI-powered Media Center then automatically recovered, edited and customized footage for each type of user. This breakthrough technology is expected to incredibly speed up video dissemination for major events worldwide.

On- and Off-site immersion





In collaboration with the Organizing Committee, an innovative solution has been developed to keep onsite attendees and online users informed about live events. The system combines real-time results with video highlights, providing a complete overview of ongoing competitions on a single screen. News feeds were also broadcast on giant screens at event venues, ensuring an immersive experience for all spectators.

An AI-powered chatbot





The AI-powered chatbot designed to answer fan inquiries about Georgia, the Festival, and historical results, has proven its efficiency by providing instant, reliable information throughout the event.

SportEurope integrated, unified platform





Atos developed SportEurope for the European Olympic Committees (EOC), an online fan ecosystem that integrates the event's web presence, social media domains and marketing automation systems, ensuring continuous engagement with sports enthusiasts across Europe. Through strategic content creation in collaboration with athletes, European National Olympic Committees and European sports federations, SportEurope fosters a vibrant community around the Games.

Gaming





Atos developed the Winter Crystal gaming experience, a mobile game that places players in digitized environments of Georgian landmarks and EYOF venues. This interactive adventure involves solving games and completing challenges to explore the spirit of the Games while competing for the prestigious Winter Crystal award.

"We are delighted that our technologies were instrumental in the success of the European Youth Olympic Festival" said Nacho Moros, Head of Atos Major Events. "This inspiring event was also the perfect venue to introduce new and innovative solutions and continue to set new benchmarks in digital transformation for major sporting events. We are confident these field-proven technologies will soon be deployed in world-class events".

"Atos provided a high level of professional service and made a significant contribution to the success of the Bakuriani 2025 Olympic Festival", said Zurab Tuskia, Head of IT & Accreditation, EYOF Bakuriani 2025 OC. "We would like to thank Atos for their professional support, which was demonstrated through the prompt resolution of any issues that arose throughout our time together, as well as for the strong and friendly relationship that was formed between the IT department and the Atos team during the Olympic Festival."

Key figures:

8 sports operated, 5 venues in 3 host cities (Bakuriani, Batumi and Tbilisi).

Atos staff: 56 on site plus 10 on remote support

over 30 days on site operations.

over 150 laptops, 70 mobile phones, and Sport Specific devices.

3.334 accreditations

over 200 live streaming hours.

Digital achievements:

over 1 million Instagram views, 60,000 TikTok views, 60,000+ visits to sporteurope.org

AI-generated articles ranked among the Top 7 most viewed pages.

2,000 active users on the app.

over 200 active users for the Winter Crystal mobile game.

over 100 users accessing the Gaudi multimedia repository & over 550 downloads. Notable users include over 40 European National Olympic Committees, Local Organizing Committees and Sport Federations.

30% of Sport Europe users are opening the Email Marketing emails.

Atos has been serving its partners and customers through a dedicated in-house sports and major events division ("Major Events") for over 30 years, giving it an unmatched experience and the flexibility to serve its customers regardless of their exposure, size and scale. From global events to local competitions, Atos consistently strives to deliver technology excellence to its entire customer base.

Atos has been involved with the Olympic Movement since 1992 and the Paralympic Movement since 2002 and is the Official Digital Technology Partner of the European Olympic Committees, including the European Games 2027, as well as the official Digital partner for Special Olympics International. In addition, the company is also the Official Information Technology Partner of UEFA National Team Football. Most recently, Atos has been instrumental in delivering successful leading-edge IT services for iconic events such as UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

To learn more about Atos solutions for sporting events and major events, visit Atos major events.

About European Youth Olympics Festival Bakuriani 2025

The EOC is an international non-governmental not-for-profit organization whose objective is to propagate the fundamental principles of Olympism at European level. Held under the patronage of the IOC, and the pride of the European Olympic Committees with almost 35 years of tradition, the EYOF is the first top European multi-sport event aimed at young athletes aged 14 to 18. There is a winter and a summer edition, which take place in two-year cycles, in odd-numbered years.

The event is rich with Olympic traditions: from the burning flame to athletes' and officials' oaths. It is at the EYOF that many of Europe's aspiring sports stars take their first steps on the international stage. And while some may look to the EYOF as a stepping-stone to Olympic greatness, all who participate take home friendships and experiences to last a lifetime.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 82,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

