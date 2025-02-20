Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - SinglePoint Inc (OTC Pink: SING) subsidiary Boston Solar is thrilled to announce our recent donation of solar panels to the Greater Lawrence Technical School's Solar Installer Program. This initiative will play a crucial role in training the next wave of skilled solar professionals, paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future for the Greater Boston community.

The program provides 300 hours of training specifically to have an in-depth understanding of solar energy systems and best practices for rooftop and ground mount systems.

In a statement, Boston Solar President Mike Morlino commented, "We are proud to continue our commitment to supporting our local community in 2025 and we believe that playing a role in helping to educate our future workforce is paramount to our longevity as a business and is necessary to support our region in achieving its renewable energy transition goals."

Jobs in the solar and energy storage sector continue to be in high demand. Currently employing approximately 280,000 individuals it is expected that over 1,000,000 jobs will be filled in the sector in order to meet grid decarbonation goals.

"Boston Solar is proud to be built on a community-first foundation. Contributing to programs like this is at the heart of our values, as it not only helps create opportunities for the future workforce but also equips individuals with the professional skills needed to strengthen and uplift the local economy," added Wil Ralston CEO SinglePoint Inc,

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTC Pink: SING). Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 6,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:

Honored with Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.

Recognized by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. The company is headquartered at 12 Gill St. Suite - 5650 Woburn, MA 01801. Learn more at: www.bostonsolar.us





Cannot view this image? Visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6548/241519_1.jpg

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241519

SOURCE: Hawk Point Media Group.