Selects MxL1600 RF Transceivers to power its new 5G Repeater platform

Morelink Technology Corporation (Morelink), a leading provider in digital smart wireless coverage solutions, announced the launch of its groundbreaking 5G Repeater platform, powered by MxL1600 family of RF transceivers from MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL).

As a company known for pushing the boundaries of wireless technology, Morelink continues to shape the future of 5G coverage with its innovative, high-performance, and energy-efficient solutions.

The newly launched 5G Repeater series is a revolutionary line of NSA smart repeaters that support the simultaneous operation of multiple operators' frequencies, ensuring seamless coverage and providing a solid foundation for the development of AI repeaters. Morelink 5G Repeaters offer class-leading flexibility in an ultra-compact size and low power consumption footprint enabled by MaxLinear's MxL1600 RF transceivers.

Based on MaxLinear's innovative RF architecture and energy efficient CMOS design, the MxL1600 transceiver family delivers advanced capability for 5G wideband repeater applications, including:

Ultra-low power consumption that is up to 50% better than competitive offerings

Support for all RAN air interface standards from 2G to 5G including MC-GSM

Wideband RF performance up to 400MHz

"Our close collaboration with MaxLinear dramatically accelerated our new 5G repeater development," said Dr. YT Lee, CEO at Morelink. "The flexibility and advanced performance of the MxL1600 transceivers have empowered us to build a highly competitive RF platform. The close collaboration with MaxLinear's technical teams has also significantly shortened our time to market, enabling us to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers."

As highlighted in the Ericsson Mobility Report (2024), the global demand for 5G coverage is rapidly expanding. By 2028, it is projected that 75-80% of the world's population will have access to 5G, a dramatic increase from 60% in 2024. As urban areas approach near-total 5G coverage, rural and underserved regions will see a significant rise in coverage from just 15-20% in 2023 to 30-35% by 2028. Morelink's 5G repeaters are poised to play a pivotal role in bridging this gap and enabling cost-effective, high-quality connectivity for all.

Puneet Sethi, Vice President of MaxLinear's Wireless Infrastructure Business Unit, added, "As the demand for innovative 5G coverage solutions grows, companies like Morelink are facing the challenge of delivering products that support broader bandwidths while reducing power consumption and system costs. Morelink has risen to the occasion, releasing one of the first 5G repeaters that meets these challenges with exceptional results. We are proud to partner with them and support their ongoing innovation."

Availability and Future Engagements

Samples of the MxL1600 devices, along with evaluation boards, are now available. For additional technical specifications, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

About Morelink

Founded in September 2010 and headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan, Morelink Technology Corporation is a pioneer in digital smart wireless repeater and booster, offering cutting-edge coverage solutions to mobile operators and enterprises worldwide. Morelink's commitment to innovation and delivering superior technical solutions has established it as a global leader in the wireless industry. To learn more, visit https://morelinktek.com.tw.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit https://www.maxlinear.com/.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as market conditions, competition, and regulatory changes. Morelink does not undertake to update these statements except as required by law.

