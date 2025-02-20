The Winning Design Will Appear on a Special-Edition Cannabis Seed Package for Zamnesia's Blue (Ridge) Haze Automatic Strain

Zamnesia, Europe's leading online Smartshop with a U.S. home base in western North Carolina, is proud to announce its Art for Asheville design competition. North Carolina-based artists are invited to submit designs for a chance to appear on the brand's packaging for Blue (Ridge) Haze Automatic, a limited-edition cannabis seed. For each package of Blue (Ridge) Haze Automatic sold ($27.90 for 3 seeds-a tribute to the date of the disaster, Sept. 27, 2024), Zamnesia will donate 100% of the profits to BeLoved Ashville, an organization focused on continued relief for those most impacted by Hurricane Helene.

According to updated state reports, the costs of Hurricane Helene's unprecedented destruction are estimated at $59.6 billion. As a company built on community, Zamnesia is dedicated to using its platform to help its U.S. neighbors rebuild.

"We're incredibly moved by the resilience we've witnessed in recent months, and also recognize recovery takes time," said Nick Avè, General Manager at Zamnesia. "This package design contest is more than a competition-it's a platform to showcase local North Carolina talent while giving our global customers a meaningful way to support the community as it rebuilds."

The theme of the competition is "Asheville Strong," which celebrates the resilience, artistic spirit, and natural beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The winning design will be selected through a combination of social media and email voting, as well as internal company voting. In celebration of a special day for the cannabis industry, the winning artist will be announced on April 20, 2025.

"As a part of Zamnesia's team based in Weaverville, I'm especially looking forward to highlighting the vibrant artist community here," said Joel Schantz, General Manager at Zamnesia US. "This initiative is a beautiful way for us to give back to the region. It's all about celebrating the spirit of Asheville and its people while making a meaningful impact."

Competition Details:

Open to artists 18+ based in North Carolina

Dimensions: 1740 x 3000 pixels (portrait) and under 20mb in a high-resolution PNG or PDF format

Artwork should reflect the theme of "Asheville Strong," inspired by the Blue Ridge Mountains and resilience of North Carolina

Use of AI is not permitted

Send completed designs with your name, social media handles, and contact information to contest@zamnesia.com by April 1

Designs will be evaluated based on creativity, thematic alignment, suitability for packaging, and potential impact

The winning artist will be announced on April 20

The winning artist will gain significant exposure with their name highlighted in press releases and see their design prominently featured on Zamnesia's product packaging. Additionally, the winner will receive 5 free Blue Ridge Haze seed packages and an exclusive 420 mystery box (worth $300).

View terms and conditions and further contest details here

About Zamnesia

Established in 2012, Zamnesia is Europe's go-to e-commerce shop for cannabis-related items and mind-enhancing products. Now serving the U.S. market, Zamnesia operates with the highest level of professionalism, reliability and service with over one million customers served. Its culture is based on teamwork and passion for cannabis and mushrooms, and a mission to make world-class natural products accessible to everyone. Zamnesia's team of experts in cannabis, mushroom cultivation techniques and endogenous substances keeps a close eye on emerging trends. Discover Zamnesia's comprehensive assortment of the best Mother Nature has to offer at zamnesia.com/us/.

