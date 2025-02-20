Anzeige
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der 10 größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
ACCESS Newswire
20.02.2025
Best Rated Dentists in Houston 2025 by TopRatedDentist.com

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2025 / TopRatedDentist.com has released its rankings of Houston's top dentists based on an analysis of top online review sites, awards and more.

TopRatedDentist.com uses an algorithm that combines several important factors to help patients choose the best dentist. The site analyzes reviews from around the web, including numerical ratings, the overall sentiment of the reviews, the frequency of reviews, how recent the reviews are, and how the dentist or practice responds to reviews. For example, the rankings prioritize dentists who respond thoughtfully to feedback and questions online and have a trend of recent positive reviews.

The rankings also consider awards from the community, publications, and other organizations, such as "Best Dentist" and "Reader's Choice" awards. TopRatedDentist.com also checks that each dentist has an active license in their state and has no malpractice cases.

From there, TopRatedDentist.com assigns each dental office a score out of 10, with 9 to 10 considered excellent and 7 to 8 considered good. This score gives a holistic but easy-to-understand picture of Houston's best dentists.

The rankings are updated yearly, so patients can be confident they're getting the most up-to-date information. TopRatedDentist.com also allows visitors to add new reviews, which are incorporated into the rankings.

Top 10 practices provide a variety of services, from general and preventive dentistry to cosmetic and restorative care. They are favorite among Houston residents for their customer service and dedication to patient care.

About TopRatedDentist.com

TopRatedDentist.com helps patients take ownership of their health by choosing the dentist that's right for them. The free resource makes it easier to choose a dentist by aggregating reviews and other important information in one place. The site provides rankings for top dentists in many major cities in Texas and throughout the U.S. Visit www.TopRatedDentist.com.

Contact Information

TopRatedDentist.com
6701 Democracy Blvd, Suite 300
Bethesda, MD 20817
(202) 839-9991

SOURCE: TopRatedDentist.com



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
