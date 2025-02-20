ZetrOZ Systems' Dr. Rajiv Mallipudi to Present Webinar on Sustained Acoustic Medicine for Workplace Injuries

Education event for occupational and environmental medicine physicians will cover biomechanics, research and clinical indications for use of long-duration ultrasound treatment for soft-tissue injury healing.

ZetrOZ Systems , makers of the sam® wearable ultrasound unit, announces a webinar on the use of sustained acoustic medicine in occupational and environmental medicine.

Dr. Rajiv Mallipudi, assistant clinical professor at the Yale School of Medicine and director of medical education at ZetrOZ Systems, will conduct the webinar, scheduled for noon to 1:00 PM on Friday, February 28, 2025. The webinar is presented in partnership with the New England College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (NECOEM) and the Mid-Atlantic Region College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (MARCOEM).

ZetrOZ Systems is the inventor of sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® wearable ultrasound unit, which provides a 4-hour dose of 18,720 joules of ultrasound treatment for soft-tissue injuries that frequently occur in the workplace and in sports.

While nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and opioid-based pain medications can provide short-term relief from those injuries, sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® device line have been proven effective in accelerating healing and restoring function in 42 peer-reviewed publications and 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies.

In the webinar, Dr. Mallipudi will present the most recent of those studies, the science behind sustained acoustic medicine, and directions on its use. Learning objectives include:

Understanding the cellular signaling process and the mechanism of action

Familiarization with the latest basic science, clinical research, and clinical indications

Dosing parameters and therapeutic agents for treatment

Best and standardized treatment guidelines for soft-tissue injuries

The webinar is an excellent opportunity for medical professionals to learn about advancements in ultrasound treatment and gain valuable practical knowledge on the treatment of injuries common in the workplace. Physicians can immediately implement information from the seminar into their own practice, improving health outcomes and quality of life for their patients.

Dr. Mallipudi is an internal medicine specialist with research interests including blood disorders often mistaken for skin cancer, strategies to reduce hospital stays for patients with diabetic foot infections, and facts and misconceptions about therapeutic ultrasound.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to provide physicians with guidance on sustained acoustic medicine and how it can benefit their patients," Dr. Mallipudi said. "Every day, thousands of patients nationwide are treated with sam® and we know that it can make a real difference in helping people get back to work and their usual activities. With this webinar, we can help doctors bring this treatment to even more people."

Healthcare providers who want to attend the webinar can register for free at this link up until it begins, at noon Friday, February 28.

ZetrOZ Systems' sam® device line has been clinically validated and is manufactured in the USA. To learn more, visit zetroz.com .

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

