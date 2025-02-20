IPRoyal Achieves Significant Growth in 2024, Increasing Revenue by 50% and Doubling its Workforce

Success highlights the rising demand for secure and reliable proxy solutions

IPRoyal , a leading global provider of premium proxy solutions, today announced a record-breaking year in 2024, marked by substantial growth fueled by strong enterprise adoption and increased market demand. The company reached significant milestones in customer adoption, workforce expansion, and revenue growth.

IPRoyal continues to strengthen its position as one of the fastest-growing proxy providers worldwide, achieving a 48% year-over-year revenue increase, adding more than 450 new clients, and expanding its total IP address count by 57%. To support this growth, the company doubled its workforce to 80 employees and increased its server count by over 40%.

Continuing its commitment to innovation, IPRoyal introduced several key advancements:

Enhanced User Experience: A new browser extension allows users to seamlessly create and switch between multiple proxy profiles with a single click. Customers can now log in directly from the extension, configure proxy settings, change residential proxy locations, and access additional features-all without visiting the website.

Seamless Integration Improvements: IPRoyal expanded its API documentation, adding Java, Go, and C# code, in addition to cURL, PHP, Python, and Node.js, to ensure streamlined automation and faster deployment of projects.

Strengthened Security Measures: The company enhanced its fraud prevention algorithm to provide even greater protection for sensitive financial transactions. IPRoyal continues to uphold strict Know Your Customer (KYC) policies, 24/7 network monitoring, and the highest legal and ethical standards in the industry.

"As we continue to grow, our focus remains on innovation, transparency, and performance," said Mindaugas Caplinskas, Co-Founder of IPRoyal. "At IPRoyal, we believe in unrestricted access to online information for businesses, developers, data scientists, and marketers. Our goal is to make this data accessible through cutting-edge technology, competitive pricing, and an exceptional customer experience."

Today, IPRoyal serves over 200,000 clients in more than 170 countries, powering nearly 100,000 PB of data across its proxy network.

For more information, visit IPRoyal.com .

About IPRoyal

IPRoyal is a global provider of residential, mobile, ISP, and data center proxies, committed to enabling a more open and connected internet. With a robust network spanning over 34 million IP addresses across 195 countries, IPRoyal delivers reliable, high-quality proxy solutions for online privacy, web scraping, social media management, and unrestricted internet access. Committed to ethical practices and compliance, IPRoyal prioritizes advanced data protection and operational efficiency to ensure security and reliability for consumers, small businesses, and enterprises. Dedicated to superior customer service, the company has been consistently recognized by G2, Crozdesk, and SourceForge. For more information, visit IPRoyal.com .

Media Contact

Escalate PR for IPRoyal

iproyal@escalatepr.com

1-914-610-0221

