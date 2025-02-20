Stacy Neir: The Neir Team Named #1 at Kentwood Real Estate for Second Consecutive Year

The Neir Team is thrilled to announce its recognition as the #1 team at Kentwood Real Estate for production in 2024. With an impressive 52 transactions and $50 million in closed real estate deals, this marks the second year in a row that the Neir Team has achieved this top honor among Kentwood's four prestigious offices located in Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, DTC, and Fort Collins.

Led by Stacy Neir, Alex Neir, and Laura Fuller, the Neir Team's success stems from their deep expertise in the Denver metro area, particularly in the vibrant Central Park neighborhood. Their ability to represent both buyers and sellers with dedication and care has solidified their reputation as leaders in the real estate industry.

Stacy Neir has also received individual recognition, being honored with the Five Star Real Estate Award for 14 consecutive years and named one of Real Trends America's Best Real Estate Agents for the past three years.

"Being named #1 for production and completing $50 million in real estate transactions this year is a humbling accomplishment," said Stacy Neir. "It's also an honor to receive recognition from both Real Trends and the Five Star Real Estate Awards year after year, but the real reward is knowing we've made a difference in our clients' lives."

The team's collaborative approach has been a cornerstone of their success. "Real estate is a team effort, and I'm so proud of the Neir Team for their dedication to excellence and the care they bring to each transaction," added Stacy Neir.

Looking ahead, the Neir Team is poised to continue its momentum. "This milestone is not just a celebration of what we've accomplished but a motivation to continue raising the bar for ourselves and our clients. We're excited to see what 2025 will bring for the Neir Team and the Denver real estate market," Neir concluded.

As leaders in the Denver real estate community, the Neir Team remains committed to delivering exceptional service, building lasting relationships, and driving success in every transaction.

About the Neir Team at Kentwood Real Estate

The Neir Team is a trusted name in Denver real estate, specializing in helping buyers and sellers achieve their goals with personalized service and expert market knowledge. With a proven track record and recognition for excellence, the Neir Team is dedicated to making real estate a seamless and rewarding experience for every client.

