Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der 10 größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.02.2025 15:02 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fanplayr Secures Patents Globally for Privacy-First User Identification Technology

Finanznachrichten News

Patented Novel Software Design Lets Users Know Their Privacy is Respected While Optimizing Customer Experience and Increasing Marketing Performance

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2025 / Fanplayr? is pleased to announce the issuance of patents in the United States and Hong Kong and pendency of applications in Europe, Australia, Japan and the United States for its innovative PrivacyIDTM solution, developed to enhance user identification while ensuring the protection of privacy across web servers. Across two families, Fanplayr® currently holds more than a dozen patents in six countries and the European Union.

PrivacyID's groundbreaking technology features a novel software design that enables websites to reliably identify both new and returning users without relying on third-party cookies or client-side technologies that are increasingly restricted by browsers. Additionally, it ensures consistent identification across multiple third-party services on a website, eliminating the need for server-side integration, preserving user privacy, and avoiding cross-site tracking.

"As global privacy regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and increasing browser restrictions on user behavior tracking continue to evolve, Fanplayr's patented technology offers a compliant solution that meets these challenges head-on," commented Simon Yencken, CEO and co-founder of Fanplayr. "This breakthrough will empower websites to identify users while adhering to stringent privacy standards."

Fanplayr Inc. has already begun piloting its commercially branded "PrivacyID" technology with select customers, assisting them in delivering consistent and compliant user identification. The company is planning a broader rollout for websites that rely on user identification to deliver their services, providing a future-proof solution that aligns with current and forthcoming privacy regulations.

About Fanplayr

Fanplayr is a global leader in first-party behavioral data, using machine learning and AI to enable businesses to increase conversion rates and revenue, collect more leads, and retarget visitors with personalized recommendations during and after the shopping experience. Fanplayr is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with offices in Buenos Aires, San Paolo, Mexico City, Milan, London, Madrid, Melbourne and Tokyo.

Contact Information

Amanda Homelvig
ahomelvig@percepture.com

.

SOURCE: Fanplayr



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.