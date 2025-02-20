Skin and Laser Dermatology Center: Dr. Amir Bajoghli and Skin & Laser Dermatology Center Introduce Ultherapy for Non-Invasive Skin Lifting and Tightening

Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin & Laser Dermatology Center are proud to announce the introduction of Ultherapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive procedure for lifting and tightening the skin on the face, neck, and chest. As the demand for non-surgical cosmetic treatments continues to grow, Dr. Bajoghli and his team remain committed to offering the most advanced and effective solutions for their patients' aesthetic needs.

Ultherapy uses focused ultrasound energy to stimulate collagen production deep within the skin, resulting in a natural lift and tightening effect. This innovative treatment bypasses the surface of the skin to deliver energy at precise depths and temperatures, triggering the body's natural regenerative response without surgery or downtime.

"We are excited to offer Ultherapy to our patients as a non-invasive alternative to traditional facelifts," said Dr. Amir Bajoghli, founder of Skin & Laser Dermatology Center. "This cutting-edge technology allows us to address signs of aging effectively while maintaining a natural appearance, which aligns perfectly with our practice's philosophy."

Key benefits of Ultherapy include:

Non-invasive procedure with no downtime Stimulates natural collagen production Customizable treatment for various areas of concern Gradual, natural-looking results FDA-cleared for safety and efficacy

Ultherapy can be used to lift and tighten skin on the eyebrows, under the chin, on the neck, and on the décolletage. The treatment typically takes 60-90 minutes for the face and neck, and 30 minutes for the chest. While some patients may see an initial effect immediately after treatment, the most noticeable results appear over 2-3 months as new collagen works to lift and tighten skin.

Patients appreciate that Ultherapy usually requires no special preparation with minimal post-treatment regimen. After a single Ultherapy treatment, they can immediately return to their normal activities, making it an ideal option for those with busy lifestyles.

Dr. Bajoghli and his team provide comprehensive consultations to determine if Ultherapy is the right treatment for each patient's unique needs and aesthetic goals. They work closely with patients to develop personalized treatment plans that may include Ultherapy alone or in combination with other rejuvenation techniques for optimal results.

About Skin & Laser Dermatology Center

Skin & Laser Dermatology Center is a premier medical and cosmetic dermatology practice with locations in McLean and Woodbridge, Virginia. Led by Dr. Amir Bajoghli, the center offers a comprehensive range of services, including treatments for skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and rosacea, as well as cosmetic procedures for brown spots, wrinkles, and facial rejuvenation. The practice is dedicated to providing the highest standard of care, utilizing the latest technologies and techniques in the field of dermatology.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli can be reached at either of his Virginia offices:

McLean:

1359 Beverly Rd., 2nd Floor

McLean, VA 22101

(703) 893-1114

Woodbridge:

2200 Opitz Blvd., Suite 100

Woodbridge, VA 22191

(703) 492-4140

