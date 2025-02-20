The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 37. 08 GW at the end of December. Italy reached 37. 08 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity, spread across 1,878,780 installations, at the end of December 2024, according to new statistics from Italia Solare, the nation's solar energy association. Last year, the country added 6. 8 GW of new solar capacity, which compares to 5. 23 GW in 2023 and 2. 48 GW in 2022, and 0. 94 GW in 2021. The data show an acceleration in the utility-scale segment during 2024, with a growing share of connections of large plants, while the residential sector ...

