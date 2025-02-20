Israel's storage tender sets prices between $0. 0056 and $0. 0085 per kW, with kWh figures therefore at $49. 41 to $74. 20 per kWh. From ESS News Israel has awarded contracts for 1. 5 GW of high-voltage battery storage capacity across three regions, marking a significant milestone in the country's energy transition. The tender, which attracted 11 bidders proposing 29 projects, set capacity tariffs ranging from 2. 0 to 3. 0 agorot per kW, which in USD is approximately $0. 00564 to $0. 00847 per kW. (Note that a conversion is therefore needed to kWh, which is an annual figure. Fully formed, the ...

