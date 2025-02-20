AB "Akola Group": Summary of the Investor Conference webinar of the H1 unaudited results of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2024/2025

On 20 February 2025, AB Akola Group held a webinar, and the company's CFO, Mažvydas Šileika, presented the financial results for the H1 of the 2024/2025 financial year.
A webinar record can be viewed on Nasdaq's YouTube account at:
https://youtu.be/FQ9QQOwtgGQ (https://youtu.be/FQ9QQOwtgGQ)
Link to the presentation demonstrated at the webinar:
https://tinyurl.com/h1-24-25 (https://tinyurl.com/h1-24-25)
CFO of AB Akola Group Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt
