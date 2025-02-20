Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der 10 größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0N95A | ISIN: LT0000128092 | Ticker-Symbol: YG4
Frankfurt
20.02.25
08:10 Uhr
1,130 Euro
+0,005
+0,44 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
AKOLA GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKOLA GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1401,49515:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.02.2025 15:10 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB "Akola Group": Summary of the Investor Conference webinar of the H1 unaudited results of AB Akola Group for the financial year 2024/2025

Finanznachrichten News

On 20 February 2025, AB Akola Group held a webinar, and the company's CFO, Mažvydas Šileika, presented the financial results for the H1 of the 2024/2025 financial year.

A webinar record can be viewed on Nasdaq's YouTube account at:


https://youtu.be/FQ9QQOwtgGQ (https://youtu.be/FQ9QQOwtgGQ)

Link to the presentation demonstrated at the webinar:


https://tinyurl.com/h1-24-25 (https://tinyurl.com/h1-24-25)

CFO of AB Akola Group Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.