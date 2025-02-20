Runa's advanced security suite ensures secure payouts with embedded protection in every transaction

Runa, the leading global fintech infrastructure for the next generation of payouts experiences, today announced the launch of Runa Assure, a security suite specifically built to fortify payout processes against threats of fraud, cyberattacks, and compliance risks.

Runa Assure was purpose-built for instant payout methods, including gift cards, prepaid, and push-to-card, and now protects over two million unique recipients every month. Runa Assure's compliance, fraud, and security defenses are integrated throughout the entire payout transaction lifecycle, with no extra cost or action required for clients or recipients.

"As pay-ins and payouts become increasingly instant and adoption increases across more use cases, keeping funds secure is more important than ever," said Aron Alexander, CEO of Runa. "Unlike other fraud and security models that focus on payment acceptance, we've designed a fraud and security engine specifically to protect payouts. Runa Assure embeds top-tier security, compliance, and anti-fraud measures into every transaction so customers can completely protect their recipients as well as their money from any suspicious activity. And they don't have to lift a finger to benefit."

Runa Assure protects recipients at a time when fraudulent activity is escalating in payouts and disbursements. In 2024, 87% of payments businesses reported a surge in online fraud, while the Global eCommerce Payments and Fraud Report identified loyalty fraud as one of the fastest-growing fraud types worldwide. Cybercriminals are exploiting payout systems with increasing sophistication, using malware, fake identities, and AI-driven phishing attacks to target funds from survey remuneration, loyalty cash-out, incentive programs, commission earnings, and class action settlements.

Runa Assure is engineered to help businesses stay ahead of sophisticated fraudsters by deploying preventative and proactive security controls. Runa Assure safeguards the entire payouts journey so businesses can protect their recipients, revenue, and reputation. Key security features include:

Advanced Machine Learning Fraud Detection: Prevent unauthorized access with IP Allowlisting Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and monitor suspicious activity with user behavior analytics.

Prevent unauthorized access with IP Allowlisting Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and monitor suspicious activity with user behavior analytics. Data Encryption Secure Storage: Ensure sensitive information and API keys remain protected with leading cloud encryption technologies. Distributed denial of service (DDOS) protection ensures all traffic is protected from malicious threat actors. Web Application Firewalls (WAF) monitor traffic continually.

Ensure sensitive information and API keys remain protected with leading cloud encryption technologies. Distributed denial of service (DDOS) protection ensures all traffic is protected from malicious threat actors. Web Application Firewalls (WAF) monitor traffic continually. Continuous Monitoring Instant Incident Response: Real-time detection of threats with immediate remediation actions, including human intervention.

Real-time detection of threats with immediate remediation actions, including human intervention. Tailored Security Controls: Customizable security control settings with features like role-based access controls and order limits.

Customizable security control settings with features like role-based access controls and order limits. Global Industry Compliance: Adherence to international security standards, including ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI DSS, AML, and KYB/KYC.

Fraud doesn't stop at payment initiation-it can strike anywhere along the payout journey. Runa Assure provides end-to-end fraud protection, securing payouts from the moment funds are loaded (across 50+ currencies) to the final recipient transaction.

By automating fraud prevention, Runa Assure lifts the burden off finance and operations teams, eliminating the need for time-consuming investigations. Instead of chasing fraudsters, teams can focus on delivering a seamless experience for users and recipients-where it matters most.

To learn more about how Runa Assure enhances payout security, visit https://runa.io/features/runa-assure.

About Runa

Runa is a leading global fintech building the infrastructure for the next generation of payouts experiences. Runa's API empowers thousands of businesses to make payments to 5 billion+ consumers in 190+ countries. Consumers receive the money instantly and save it to their account or spend it at any merchant within the Runa Network. Fully embeddable within any digital experience, Runa transforms payouts by unlocking new revenue for senders, removing friction for consumers and increasing basket size for merchants.

Based in London and New York and supported by a global team, Runa's growth is backed by key investors, including Albion, Element Ventures, CommerzVentures, Clocktower Ventures, Volution Capital, 13Books Capital, and SAP. Learn more at www.runa.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250220085164/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Geoff Renstrom

The Fletcher Group for Runa

208-871-9280

geoff@fletchergroupllc.com