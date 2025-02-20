OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced the appointment of Michael Kurd, Managing Director, Head of Americas Prime Financial Services at J.P. Morgan, as a Member Director to its Board of Directors. Kurd brings with him more than 20 years of experience, primarily in equity derivatives trading.

"We're pleased to welcome Michael to our board as a Member Director," said Craig Donohue, OCC Chairman. "His familiarity with our industry will serve as a valuable addition to our leadership bench. Together, our Board's collective experience and guidance support our goals of driving operational excellence and innovation, helping OCC ensure confidence in the global financial markets."

Kurd joined J.P. Morgan in 2017 as Managing Director, Head of Americas Single Stock Equity Derivatives Trading. He then served as Managing Director, Head of Americas Exotics and Single Stock Equity Derivatives Trading from 2021 until 2024, when he took on his present role running Americas Prime Financial Services.

Before joining J.P. Morgan, Kurd worked at Deutsche Bank for three years as an Executive Director, Head of Single Stock Equity Derivatives Trading. He began his career at Merrill Lynch in 2004, where he worked for 10 years. Kurd holds Series 7, Series 57, Series 79, Series 99, Series 63, Series 24, and Series 3 certifications.

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 21 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

