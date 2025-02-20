National Association of Broadcasters: NAB Show Partners With the Ankler to Launch Business of Entertainment Track

Hollywood's Game Changers Share Actionable Insights.

Headliners Include WWE's Nick Khan and Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

NAB Show, the premier global event for the media and entertainment industry, is thrilled to announce the debut of its Business of Entertainment track, developed in partnership with The Ankler, a leading and influential voice covering the entertainment industry today with news, insightful commentary and expert analysis. Held during the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, 2025 (Exhibits April 6-9) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, this initiative will feature a compelling lineup of programming, leading brands and a special appearance by WWE president Nick Khan and chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

With WWE entering a bold new chapter, Khan and Levesque will discuss the company's continuing evolution-from global expansion and talent development to innovative storytelling and the integration of new technologies. Sean McNulty, author of The Wakeup, the Hollywood and media newsletter from The Ankler, and the host of The Ankler podcast, will moderate this exclusive conversation at NAB Show with WWE's leadership as they discuss their vision for the next generation of sports entertainment.

The Business of Entertainment track will deliver actionable insights and expert perspectives on critical topics such as media dealmaking, content bundles, new advertising models, the state of production, the intersection of Hollywood and the creator economy and emerging consumer and audience trends. The conversations will empower professionals to deepen their understanding of the field, refine their skills and meet key industry players. With The Ankler's expertise, this two-day program will feature 10 sessions and presentations from leading executives in media and entertainment, accessible to all attendees with an Exhibits Pass.

"We're thrilled to welcome Nick Khan and Paul Levesque to take the stage at our new Business of Entertainment track at NAB Show," said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. "Partnering with The Ankler for this track brings a fresh, dynamic voice to cover the movers and shakers and game-changing content coming out of Hollywood."

"NAB Show is the best stage in the world to highlight the future of entertainment and media, and I'm excited for The Ankler to be its partner in delivering the Business of Entertainment live in Las Vegas - smart, newsy and unforgettable conversations between our top journalists and some of the biggest names in the space," said Janice Min, CEO and editor in chief, Ankler Media.

Key Business Conversations

Werk Ethic: Drag Race Universe and Beyond - Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, co-founders of World of Wonder and executive producers of RuPaul's Drag Race, share how they built WOW Presents Plus and expanded the franchise to 20+ countries with a fan-first approach across live events and digital platforms. Moderated by Elaine Low, author of The Ankler's Series Business newsletter.

Reality Check: The New Rules of Unscripted TV - Andrew Fried, president of Boardwalk Pictures and executive producer of Welcome to Wrexham and Chef's Table , joins Howard Owens, founder and co-CEO of Propagate Content; Jennifer O'Connell, CEO of Pantheon Media Group and co-CEO of Velvet Hammer Media; and Courtney White, president of Wheelhouse Entertainment, to explore latest trends, challenges, and innovations shaping non-fiction television. Moderated by Elaine Low.

Navigating the Future of Hollywood: Opportunities in Uncertain Times - Hollywood is in the midst of generational shifts in business models and consumer habits, not to mention ongoing technical disruption, and the future is full of uncertainty. But innovators often find that the largest opportunities emerge during the most uncertain of times. Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, Candle Media co-founders and co-CEOs, share insights on how major Hollywood players are recalibrating and what it takes for leaders and organizations to get ahead of and capitalize on these seismic shifts. This candid discussion on the next era of entertainment will be moderated by Sean McNulty.

Attendees can explore even more business content in additional conference programming including the Broadcast Management track, Devoncroft Executive Summit, Programming Everywhere, Sports Summit, Streaming Summit and the Women's Leadership Summit.

Key Brand Engagement

From startups to industry-leading solutions providers, product discovery at NAB Show is unparalleled, transforming storytelling through immersive and personalized experiences for a global audience from more than 160 countries. As the premier destination for business, creative and technical professionals, NAB Show serves as a dynamic platform to explore groundbreaking technologies and shape the future of media.

Each year, the event facilitates nearly $17 billion in business through strategic connections. With roughly 12,000 C-level attendees - including network executives, marketers, financial analysts, government officials, educators, business owners and programming leaders - the marketplace attracts key decision-makers driving content creation, distribution and monetization.

Show Floor Highlights:

Propel ME : The program offers a unique opportunity to discover innovative products from early-stage startups shaping emerging trends and groundbreaking solutions poised to transform the industry. The current exhibiting companies include: Advanced Image Robotics, Anantadi, AudioShake, BeeYou.tv, bit part, EON Media Corp, Fastah Inc, Flomenco, Frammer AI, Lightcraft Technology, Logituit, MID49 and Voyage Audio. Learn more to join.

PILOT Innovation Challenge : This challenge recognizes Propel ME Exhibitors who develop solutions addressing key broadcasting challenges, providing valuable product discovery for attendees. Winners receive financial support, a speaking opportunity and enhanced exposure to industry leaders. Submissions close Feb. 21. Apply here .

Futures Park : A dedicated space for emerging technologies and R&D projects, Futures Park will feature groundbreaking developments not yet commercially available from universities, research institutions and companies.

Sports Business Hub: This all-new destination connects innovators in live sports with media companies seeking the next breakthrough. From AI and predictive analytics to fan engagement and wagering apps, this dynamic showcase highlights technologies driving revenue and audience growth. Stop by .

Register to attend NAB Show today. Covering, but not attending? Stay updated on the latest show news by adding your name to our media list .

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at nab.org .

About NAB Show

NAB Show is the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media and entertainment, held April 5-9, 2025 (Exhibits April 6-9) in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. Learn more at NABShow.com .

About The Ankler

The Ankler is trusted by leaders, decision-makers and creatives in Hollywood for uncompromised reporting and analysis on the entertainment industry. The Ankler newsletter originally launched in 2017 and quickly became a steadfast alternative to traditional trade reporting, shedding light on the often underreported and untold aspects of the industry. Today, Ankler Media delivers incisive editorial through numerous newsletters, podcasts and events. Read more from The Ankler .

