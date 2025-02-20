Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Nodal Exchange, LLC, North America's largest power futures exchange and a subsidiary of the Deutsche Boerse Group's EEX Group, will invest $300,000 to expand its operations in the Tysons area of Fairfax County. The expansion will create 33 new jobs.

"Fairfax County is an ideal location for attracting and retaining the highly educated and diverse team necessary for operating Nodal Exchange and Nodal Clear, and we are thrilled to be able to continue to grow and further expand here," said Nodal Exchange and Nodal Clear Chairman and CEO Paul Cusenza. "It is also centrally located for our trading and clearing community and in close proximity to our regulators in Washington, D.C."

Nodal Exchange provides price, credit, and liquidity risk management solutions through the world's largest sets of environmental and electric power futures and options contracts. All transactions are cleared through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nodal Clear, which employs an award-winning portfolio margining methodology.

"Congratulations to Nodal Exchange on your expansion and thank you for being a vital part of Fairfax County's dynamic and innovative business community." said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. "Your groundbreaking work in energy and financial markets showcases the excellence that defines our community and inspires economic growth."

The company has developed most of its trading and clearing platforms in-house, demonstrating its commitment to technological innovation. As part of the Deutsche Boerse Group's EEX Group, Nodal Exchange contributes to a global network of energy and commodity markets.

"We are proud to celebrate Nodal Exchange's second expansion in Fairfax County in three years" said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA). "Their achievements highlight the strength of Fairfax County as a hub for business excellence, and we look forward to seeing the continued impact that Nodal Exchange will have both on our local economy and community."

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the project for Fairfax County. Funding and services to support the company's employee recruitment and training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).

"Nodal Exchange's expansion in Fairfax County demonstrates Virginia's ability to attract and retain global financial technology leaders," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "As North America's largest power futures exchange, Nodal Exchange showcases how international firms can thrive in the Commonwealth while developing innovative solutions for the world's energy markets. This expansion reinforces Virginia's position as a premier location for businesses at the intersection of finance and technology."

