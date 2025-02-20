International Olympic Committee: Just Published - Olympic Review Begins the Countdown to Milano Cortina 2026

International Olympic Committee news

A little over a year from now, Italy will welcome the world to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. This will be the third time that the nation hosts the Olympic Winter Games after Cortina d'Ampezzo in 1956 and Turin in 2006. As the excitement of the one-year countdown begins, Olympic Review takes a look at preparations for the first winter edition of the Games to be fully organised and delivered under Olympic Agenda 2020.

© Milano Cortina 2026

In the pages of the magazine:

In a piece entitled "Breaking new ground on ice and snow", journalist Brian Pinelli looks at how preparations are progressing and what the world can expect to see a year from now.

Cortina resident Bruno Colli, a torch bearer from 1956, reflects on his experience from 70 years ago and how the Games have changed.

In "The People of Milano Cortina", Italian academic and journalist, Mario Nicoliello, looks at how the organisers are engaging with the local communities throughout northern Italy to build excitement and ensure their involvement in what promises to be a nation-wide event.

IOC Member and Chair of the Coordination Commission for the XXV Olympic Winter Games, Kristin Kloster, examines how the organisers are leaving their own stamp on the Games.

Just as Paris 2024 were the first gender-equal Olympic Games on the field of play, so Milano Cortina 2026 are aiming to become the most gender balanced-edition of the Olympic Winter Games. In a piece on "Closing the Gap on Gender Equality", Paris 2024's Marie Barsacq passes the baton to Milano Cortina 2026's Diana Bianchedi to explain how the organisers are promoting gender equality.

Since no publication in December 2024 would be complete without a retrospective on what has been a remarkable year, Olympic Review also looks back at Paris 2024.

The IOC photographers select their favourite images from the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and explain why they mean so much.

Finally, Olympic Review reflects on the role played by the sponsors in delivering the Games and why their partnerships are so important to the success of the event.

These and other articles appear in edition 123 of Olympic Review, which you can find here.

Olympic Review is the IOC's oldest publication and the official magazine of the Olympic Movement. It is published twice a year in English, French and Spanish. Its content is a mix of opinion pieces and in-depth articles on subjects of interest to the sports movement.?To access all the previous editions of the Olympic Review, go to the Olympic World Library website.

