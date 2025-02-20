Suzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - MagicLab, a startup specializing in embodied intelligence and humanoid robotics, today launched its first self-developed dexterous hand, the MagicHand S01.

The MagicHand S01 represents a new breakthrough in robot dexterity and application potential

This marks a significant milestone in MagicLab's research and application of embodied intelligence.

The MagicHand S01 features 11 degrees of freedom and uses advanced hybrid force/position control technology that combines electricity current and tactile feedback.

This design allows it to perform precise and complex movements like grasping, gripping, two-finger movement and other object manipulation operations.

MagicLab CEO, Wu Changzheng, stated, "dexterous hands are critical to making robots more human-like. The MagicHand S01 not just offers the flexibility of human fingers; it also possesses an impressive payload. Paired with advanced embodied AI control technology, it can be used in various industrial, commercial, and real-world applications."

He added, "we are also developing more advanced dexterous hand products with greater degrees of freedom and intelligence to meet the needs of different industries."

The MagicHand S01 leads the industry in three key metrics: flexibility, payload, and reliability.

With a force resolution as precise as 0.1N, the model's control technology enables it to perform both everyday tasks like grasping and more precise movements like two-finger operations.

A 20-kilogram payload makes the dexterous hand ideal for tasks such as material handling, assembly and inspection

This greatly expands the capabilities of humanoid robots, allowing them to handle delicate tasks like part picking, screw-tightening, and more with relative ease.

Exceptional payload

The MagicHand S01 boasts an impressive 5-kilogram payload, setting a high industry standard. When equipped with this dexterous hand, MagicLab's flagship humanoid robot, MagicBot, can lift up to 20 kilograms using its arms.

This makes it ideal for industrial tasks like material handling, assembly, and inspection, significantly expanding the applications of humanoid robots in industrial and commercial settings.

To achieve a high payload, the MagicHand S01 utilizes high-torque motors and reinforced structures. A lightweight design for non-load-bearing components, coupled with high-pressure die casting techniques, also helps balance weight and performance, ensuring strength without sacrificing efficiency.

The MagicHand S01 also stands out for its reliability. Built with MagicLab's proprietary technology, it incorporates key components like the six-axis electric actuator, encoder, and tactile sensors, offering stability and reducing production costs. This also sets the stage for large-scale production.

The core components of the MagicHand S01, like its miniature actuator, have been designed with extra redundancy. For example, the actuators have a 30% safety margin to ensure maximum reliability, with the goal of enhancing parts durability.

The MagicHand S01's communication interface integrates seamlessly with the MagicBot, achieving real-time synchronization at up to 100Hz. This allows for smooth control between the robot's body and its brain, facilitating precise execution of tasks.

Advancing real-world applications

On December 2nd, MagicLab released a video showing multiple MagicBot working on a factory production line, performing tasks like product inspection, material handling, part placement, and barcode scanning.

These robots worked in collaboration with one another, showcasing their potential for industrial use. Flexible production, like line iterations and product changes, pose a bigger challenge to the robots' dexterous hand. The MagicHand, with its optimized components, is better suited for manufacturing scenarios.

In December 2024, MagicLab raised 150 million yuan in an angel funding round, led by Zhuichuang Ventures, with participation from Yipu Fund. The company plans to use the proceeds to expand its team, continue advancing its core technologies, speed up volume production, and explore new applications in industrial and commercial sectors.

About MagicLab

Founded in January 2024, MagicLab is a developer of humanoid robot and embodied intelligence, with capabilities extending from independent R&D to manufacturing and sales. Its product lineup includes general-purpose humanoid robot, quadruped robot, and more, meeting the diverse needs of industries like manufacturing, commerce, and home applications.

