Minesto AB: Invitation to Minesto's Webinar: Year-End Report 2024

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 27, Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, will publish their 2024 Year-End Report. Dr Martin Edlund, CEO, and Gustav Kvibling, CFO, will present details of the Year-End Report in a webinar. Martin Edlund will highlight the company's key focus areas moving forward, followed by a Q&A session.

The webinar will take place online at 10am (CET) on Thursday 27 February 2025.

Welcome! Please register your attendance here: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/minesto/year-end-report/

The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be broadcast through Finwire TV.

Following the session, a recording will be available online.

The Year-End Report is scheduled for publication at 08.30 (CET) on Thursday 27 February, it will be distributed through press release and available at www.minesto.com

For additional information please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

ir@minesto.com

About Minesto

Minesto is a leading marine energy technology company with the mission to minimise the global carbon footprint of the energy industry by enabling commercial power production from the ocean.

Minesto's award winning and patented product is the only verified marine power plant that operates cost efficiently in areas with low-flow tidal streams and ocean currents.

With more than €45 million of awarded funding from the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh European Funding Office, European Innovation Council and InnoEnergy, Minesto is the European Union's largest investment in marine energy to date.

Minesto was founded in 2007 and has operations in Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Wales and Taiwan. The major shareholders in Minesto are BGA Invest and Corespring New Technology. The Minesto share (MINEST) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission.

Read more about Minesto at www.minesto.com

Press images and other media material is available for download via minesto.com/media

Financial information including reports, prospectuses and company descriptions is available in Swedish at www.minesto.com/investor.

