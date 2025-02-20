Disaster Tech Partners With Carahsoft to Deliver Resilient AI Platform to the Public Sector

Disaster Tech's AI-Driven Platform, PRATUS, Now Available to Government Customers Across the United States and Canada

Disaster Tech, a leader in AI-driven solutions for resilience and readiness, today announced a strategic partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. Through this collaboration, Carahsoft will serve as Disaster Tech's Master Government Aggregator®, making Disaster Tech's decision-support platform, PRATUS, available to Federal, State and Local Government agencies, improving their ability to manage incidents, respond to events and improve operational readiness. Disaster Tech's solutions are available through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions - Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint?and OMNIA Partners?contracts.

"This partnership marks a big step forward for Disaster Tech as we expand into new markets with PRATUS, aligning with our mission to build resilient communities across the globe with decision-support technology," said CEO and co-founder of Disaster Tech, Sean Griffin .

Disaster Tech is a certified Veteran-Owned Small Business that delivers its crisis management and decision support solutions through its SaaS platform, PRATUS. Built directly into Microsoft 365, PRATUS integrates already sophisticated technology with decision-support tools, real-time weather updates and patented impact assessment testing technology to create an innovative approach to incident management.

"By teaming up with Carahsoft, we're able to leverage their extensive network to scale the impact of PRATUS," added Roger Coleman , President and Co-Founder of Disaster Tech. "Together, we are committed to providing modern practitioners with the cutting-edge tools they need to respond faster and more effectively during any event."

"By partnering with Disaster Tech, we are enhancing our ability to deliver advanced disaster response and recovery capabilities that directly support life-saving initiatives, environmental protection and resilient communities," said Jenna Hafey, Director of Microsoft Sales at Carahsoft. "Through technologies such as PRATUS, we empower Government agencies and first responders with the tools they need to make informed decisions quickly and effectively. We look forward to working with Disaster Tech and our reseller partners to deliver actionable solutions for our communities."

Disaster Tech's solutions?are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO?ValuePoint?Master Agreement AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-3100 or? DisasterTech@carahsoft.com ; or learn more here .

About Carahsoft?

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator?for our vendor partners, we deliver? solutions ?for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity,?MultiCloud,?DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at? www.carahsoft.com .??

About Disaster Tech & PRATUS

Disaster Tech is a Veteran-Owned Small Business, certified B-corporation and public benefit company dedicated to saving lives, protecting the environment and building resilient communities. Its flagship decision-support platform, PRATUS, is the embodiment of this mission.

Creating One Pane of Glass® for centralized incident management, PRATUS supports multi-organizational communication and collaboration through its patented Microsoft Teams/365 integration. With tools for managing training exercises and leveraging the Microsoft ecosystem, PRATUS supports users to confidently coordinate responses, improve efficiency and maintain operational readiness.

Contact Information

Stefanie Babb

Marketing Manager

sbabb@disastertech.com

Sean Griffin

CEO and Co-Founder

sean@disastertech.com

Roger Coleman

President and Co-Founder

roger@disastertech.com

Mary Lange

Carahsoft Vice President, Public Relations and Marketing

pr@carahsoft.com

703-230-7434

SOURCE: Disaster Tech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire