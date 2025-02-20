Cogency Global Strengthens Client Support With New Website

Cogency Global, a leading provider of corporate compliance services, is excited to announce the launch of its new website. The revamped site showcases new measures to better serve clients in the legal, corporate, ?nancial and nonpro?t sectors by integrating vital resources and intuitive features to support clients' needs and stay ahead of industry changes.

Better Positioned to Serve Clients

The new website features a modern design for easier navigation and improved search functionality. Whether clients seek speci?c services or industry-related information, the updated design ensures they can ?nd it effortlessly.

"Our goal was to create a platform that simpli?es the client journey," said Bruce Jacobi, Cogency's CEO. "We understand that our clients rely on us to help them navigate complex compliance processes, and this new design re?ects our commitment to making their experience as smooth and ef?cient as possible."

Expanded Resources Hub

To better assist clients, Cogency has expanded its Resources Hub, offering access to the latest industry knowledge. This includes a more robust library of blogs, webinars, guides and more, all categorized by speci?c topics relevant to clients' specific needs. From regulatory updates to best practices, this enhanced hub positions Cogency as a go-to partner for trustworthy knowledge.

"We've signi?cantly expanded our library of resources, ensuring our clients have quick access to the latest industry information," said Tigist Ketema, SVP of Global Marketing. "We want to empower our clients with the information they need to stay ahead in an ever-changing regulatory environment."

More Opportunities for Client Engagement

In keeping with the goal of fostering closer relationships with clients, Cogency has also enhanced its Events section to make it easier to stay informed about upcoming conferences, trade shows and webinars where Cogency will be present. Clients now have more opportunities to connect with thought leaders, whether through virtual webinars or in-person events, helping them get the most out of the services offered.

"We're thrilled to offer our clients a clearer view of our participation in industry events," said Jasmine Jones, Events Manager. "Our goal is to provide more ways for clients to engage with us directly, whether through online webinars or in-person events."

Explore the New Cogency Global Website

With sharper focus on user support, enhanced resources and a streamlined look, the new website is designed to better serve buyers across a variety of industries. Explore the new site at www.cogencyglobal.com.

About Cogency Global

Cogency Global, founded in 1980, is an international provider of registered agent services, as well as fast and ef?cient corporate transaction and compliance solutions for companies and their counsel. The company also keeps clients informed of changes to the law and ?ling procedures through frequent bulletins, email updates and live informational webinars and seminars. Headquartered in New York City, with of?ces throughout the United States as well as in London, Hong Kong and Singapore, Cogency Global is well-positioned to support legal and business professionals around the world.

