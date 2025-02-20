The Mortgage Office and HUB Financial Services Launch Strategic Integration to Streamline Insurance Tracking for Lenders

The Mortgage Office (TMO), a leading provider of loan origination and servicing software for private lenders, today announced a strategic partnership with HUB Financial Services, an industry leader in effective lending risk management. This collaboration brings forth an innovative solution - TMO's Automated Insurance Tracking Integration with HUB Financial Services .

This integrated platform simplifies the loan management process by automating insurance tracking workflows, reducing manual tasks, and ensuring lenders have real-time access to accurate insurance information directly within the TMO platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with HUB Financial Services to provide our clients with a seamless solution for automated insurance tracking," said Carlos Nodarse, CEO at The Mortgage Office. "This integration empowers lenders to streamline operations, minimize errors, and enhance the overall borrower experience."

Key Benefits of TMO Automated Insurance Tracking with HUB Financial Services:

Continuous Coverage: Automated placement of Lender Placed Insurance (LPI) ensures uninterrupted coverage and reduces the risk of gaps.

Cost Optimization: Automatic processing of refunds on LPI premiums when borrowers update their insurance saves lenders time and money.

Centralized Access: Comprehensive insurance data, policy details, documents, and billing information are all conveniently located within the TMO platform.

Enhanced Efficiency: Streamlined workflows eliminate repetitive tasks associated with manual insurance tracking.

Improved Risk Management: Desktop alerts enable prompt action on potential coverage lapses.

HUB Integration Advantage: Leverage HUB's expertise and extensive insurance network for comprehensive coverage options.

About The Mortgage Office

The Mortgage Office is a leading provider of cloud-based loan origination and servicing software for private lenders. We empower lenders with innovative solutions to streamline operations, enhance borrower experiences, and drive business growth.

Visit us at www.themortgageoffice.com or call (800) 833-3343.

About HUB Financial Services

HUB Financial Services specializes in effectively managing lending risk through our comprehensive specialty services for all lending institutions. By prioritizing strong, long-lasting partnerships, we empower our clients to confidently tackle the ever-evolving financial landscape.

Visit www.hubfinservices.com .

