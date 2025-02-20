Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der 10 größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.02.2025 16:02 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Mortgage Office and HUB Financial Services Launch Strategic Integration to Streamline Insurance Tracking for Lenders

Finanznachrichten News

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2025 / The Mortgage Office (TMO), a leading provider of loan origination and servicing software for private lenders, today announced a strategic partnership with HUB Financial Services, an industry leader in effective lending risk management. This collaboration brings forth an innovative solution - TMO's Automated Insurance Tracking Integration with HUB Financial Services.

This integrated platform simplifies the loan management process by automating insurance tracking workflows, reducing manual tasks, and ensuring lenders have real-time access to accurate insurance information directly within the TMO platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with HUB Financial Services to provide our clients with a seamless solution for automated insurance tracking," said Carlos Nodarse, CEO at The Mortgage Office. "This integration empowers lenders to streamline operations, minimize errors, and enhance the overall borrower experience."

Key Benefits of TMO Automated Insurance Tracking with HUB Financial Services:

Continuous Coverage: Automated placement of Lender Placed Insurance (LPI) ensures uninterrupted coverage and reduces the risk of gaps.

Cost Optimization: Automatic processing of refunds on LPI premiums when borrowers update their insurance saves lenders time and money.

Centralized Access: Comprehensive insurance data, policy details, documents, and billing information are all conveniently located within the TMO platform.

Enhanced Efficiency: Streamlined workflows eliminate repetitive tasks associated with manual insurance tracking.

Improved Risk Management: Desktop alerts enable prompt action on potential coverage lapses.

HUB Integration Advantage: Leverage HUB's expertise and extensive insurance network for comprehensive coverage options.

About The Mortgage Office

The Mortgage Office is a leading provider of cloud-based loan origination and servicing software for private lenders. We empower lenders with innovative solutions to streamline operations, enhance borrower experiences, and drive business growth.

Visit us at www.themortgageoffice.com or call (800) 833-3343.

About HUB Financial Services

HUB Financial Services specializes in effectively managing lending risk through our comprehensive specialty services for all lending institutions. By prioritizing strong, long-lasting partnerships, we empower our clients to confidently tackle the ever-evolving financial landscape.

Visit www.hubfinservices.com.

The Mortgage Office Media Contact:
David Dilitkanich
Chief Customer Officer
TheMortgageOffice.com
ddilitkanich@themortgageoffice.com
Office 800.833.3343

.

SOURCE: The Mortgage Office



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.