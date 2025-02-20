Grant Porteous Joins ACU-Serve as New Chief Technology Officer

ACU-Serve, a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle optimization solutions, has announced the appointment of Grant Porteous as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With a proven track record in technology leadership and product development, Porteous will play a critical role in advancing ACU-Serve's technology infrastructure and scaling its innovative solutions.

Grant brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare technology, most recently serving as Vice President of Software Development at Experian Health. He began his career as a software developer at Passport Health, a startup that he helped grow before its acquisition by Experian. Over the years, he has led multiple product and platform teams responsible for core revenue cycle management (RCM) infrastructure, achieving significant cost savings, efficiency improvements, and revenue growth.

"When I was considering my next step, I wanted to join a company where I could use my experience to scale technology-driven solutions in healthcare," said Grant. "ACU-Serve stood out not just for its impressive growth, but for its strong leadership and client-first culture. From the start, I could see the team's dedication to innovation, and I look forward to helping drive that vision forward by supporting ACU-Serve's expansion and enhancing its technology to better serve our clients."

In his new role, Grant will focus on optimizing ACU-Serve's technology stack, ensuring scalability, and driving advancements in automation and data-driven solutions. His leadership will further support the company's commitment to delivering high-quality services that maximize efficiency and financial outcomes for healthcare providers.

"Grant's deep expertise in technology and product development, combined with his ability to lead high-performing teams, makes him an ideal fit for ACU-Serve," said Jim Knight, President and CEO of ACU-Serve. "We are excited to welcome him to our leadership team and look forward to the impact his vision and experience will have on our company and our clients."

As ACU-Serve continues its growth, Grant's appointment underscores the company's dedication to innovation and excellence in healthcare revenue cycle management.

