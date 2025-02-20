Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $25.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN).

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and distribution of cannabis accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, lifestyle products and accessories, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs and merchandise. It offers its products under the Groove, Eyce, DaVinci, Higher Standards, Pollen Gear, Marley Natural, Storz and Bickel, Grenco Science, and Keith Haring brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Wholesale.Greenlane.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com. It serves customers through smoke shops, head shops, convenience stores, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers.

For more information, visit: https://gnln.com/

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research, sales and trading services to institutional and retail investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.



www.aegiscapcorp.com

