Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Financial Services Portfolio Strengthened with the Acquisition of Digital Currency Systems

Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft") , a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses,?is pleased to announce the acquisition of Digital Currency Systems ("DCS"), a leading provider of cash checking point-of-sale systems for the alternative financial services industry.

DCS solutions and expertise, empower financial service businesses with turnkey solutions, helping them optimize operations and expand service offerings. Its extensive suite of products enables merchants to provide a wide array of financial services, including check cashing, bill payment, debit card loading, money transfer, and more.

"Joining the Valsoft family is an exciting new chapter for DCS," said Todd Gagerman, CEO of Digital Currency Systems. "For years, we have been committed to delivering best-in-class technology solutions to our customers. With Valsoft's support, we look forward to accelerating our growth, enhancing our technology, and expanding our reach."

"DCS has built a strong reputation for innovation and customer service, and we are thrilled to welcome them to Valsoft," said Antonino Piazza, Investment Partner at Valsoft. "This acquisition reinforces our commitment to investing in industry-leading software businesses and providing them with the resources to scale and thrive. We look forward to working alongside the DCS team to drive long-term growth and success."

With this latest acquisition, DCS becomes the fifth financial services company to join Valsoft's portfolio and the second specializing in check-cashing software. The DCS team remains committed to serving its customers while leveraging Valsoft's global expertise and resources to drive future growth.

About Digital Currency Systems

Digital Currency Systems is a leading technology provider in the alternative financial services space. Merchants utilize their systems and industry knowledge to manage all aspects of providing services such as check cashing, bill payment, debit card loading, money transfer, and more. For more information: https://www.dcsorg.com/ .

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more at www.valsoftcorp.com .

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel). Digital Currency Systems was represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP.

