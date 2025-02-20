Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - ADIA Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA), a trailblazer in healthcare and supplementation, proudly announces the launch of Adia Labs LLC, a new division dedicated to advancing regenerative medicine. This initiative underscores ADIA Nutrition's commitment to providing high-quality products for the research and medical community.







Introducing Adia Labs LLC: Adia Labs focuses on delivering premium regenerative medicine solutions, specifically tailored for clinical research, studies, and trials. The division introduces:

AdiaVita: A private-label product featuring umbilical cord stem cells. Each unit of AdiaVita guarantees a minimum of 100 million viable cells and 3 trillion exosomes, designed to support advanced medical research and therapeutic applications. This product has undergone rigorous third-party verification to ensure unparalleled quality, purity, and potency.

The establishment of Adia Labs was made possible through a groundbreaking deal with an esteemed FDA-approved laboratory. This partnership allows ADIA Nutrition to offer AdiaVita under its own brand, ensuring that the products meet the highest standards of efficacy and safety. This collaboration leverages the lab's expertise in stem cell technology, reinforcing ADIA Nutrition's mission to provide cutting-edge, quality-driven health solutions.

Larry Powalisz, CEO of ADIA Nutrition, stated, "Our expansion into regenerative medicine is more than just growth; it's a step towards redefining healthcare. With Adia Med and now Adia Labs, we are dedicated to advancing medical science while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety. Through our research, we estimate that we have over one million doctors and/or clinics as our potential client base."

Adia Labs is set to meet the growing demand for non-invasive, biological treatments for various conditions, including autoimmune diseases, degenerative disorders, and recovery from injuries. With its unique composition, Adia Labs aims to offer an accessible and effective solution for those seeking the benefits of stem cell therapy.

Doctors and clinics nationwide can now purchase these umbilical cord stem cell and exosome products for research, trials, and studies from Adia Labs. For pricing and further information, they should visit adialabs.com.

With stem cells, Adia Med opens new avenues for repairing and regenerating damaged tissues, providing hope for various health conditions such as autoimmune or cognitive diseases.

This launch not only expands ADIA Nutrition's product line but also positions them at the forefront of regenerative medicine, promoting a future where innovative treatments are more accessible and effective.

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

