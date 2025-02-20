San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Nowak Aesthetics is excited to offer Emsculpt NEO, now FDA-cleared, as a rehabilitative therapy for medical conditions such as muscle atrophy, reduced range of motion, muscle spasms, low circulation, and more. Previously recognized as a top body sculpting treatment, it can now improve functional wellness, strength, mobility, and physical well-being for patients in the San Diego area.

Emsculpt NEO combines high-intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM+) energy with radiofrequency (RF) technology to build muscle, reduce fat, and now, improve functional wellness outcomes. By strengthening core muscles and key muscle groups, Emsculpt NEO supports better posture, balance, and stability, helping clients move with greater ease and confidence in their daily lives. This treatment is available at Nowak Aesthetics, a premier provider of med spa and wellness treatments in San Diego.

"Emsculpt NEO goes beyond aesthetics. It's about helping our patients improve their strength, functionality, and overall quality of life," says Dr. Eugene Nowak, founder of Nowak Aesthetics. "Whether you're recovering from an injury, looking to optimize your performance, or simply want to feel stronger and healthier, Emsculpt NEO can be a game-changer."

According to BTL Aesthetics, manufacturer of Emsculpt NEO, it's now FDA-cleared for:

Prevention or retardation of disuse atrophy

Muscle re-education

Maintaining or increasing range of motion

Immediate post-surgical prevention of calf muscles to prevent venous thrombosis

Relaxation of muscle spasms

Increasing local blood circulation

For more information about Emsculpt NEO and its role in functional wellness or to schedule a consultation, please contact Nowak Aesthetics at (619) 345-0357 or visit drnowak.com.

About Nowak Aesthetics: Nowak Aesthetics, founded by Dr. Eugene Nowak, is a premier aesthetic practice in San Diego, providing advanced treatments in body contouring, skin rejuvenation, and overall wellness. With a commitment to personalized care and proven results, Nowak Aesthetics helps patients look and feel their best.

