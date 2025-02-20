The energy storage startup's new plug-and-play modules will provide a kilowatt of storage in a small package. From pv magazine USA Energy storage company Yotta Energy unveiled the Yotta Block, the next evolution of the company's SolarLEAF battery. Designed to replace a standard ballast block in a solar array, the Yotta Block provides one kilowatt of battery storage while eliminating the need for separate storage space. "One of the challenges our founders faced was where to put the batteries," said Yotta CEO Jordan Harris in an interview with pv magazine USA. "Where you want to put them doesn't ...

