Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Challaine, #1 Best-Selling New Release Author, Life & Recovery Coach as well as the host of the influential podcast "Let's Have A Chat," announces the launch of an innovative online community that's set to transform the scene of sober living and social connection. "Sober is the New Sexy," available at skool.com/soberisthenewsexy, creates a fun, dynamic and safe space where "we can embrace and celebrate our alcohol-free lifestyle while building meaningful connections. Sober people need sober people".

Drawing from her extensive experience in recovery coaching and personal transformation, Challaine has designed a comprehensive platform that combines practical support with inspirational content. The community offers:

Exclusive coaching and recovery strategies from Challaine's acclaimed methodology

Live interactive sessions featuring discussions from "Let's Have A Chat" podcast themes

Peer-to-peer support networks facilitated by experienced community leaders

Strategic tools and resources for maintaining an exciting, fulfilling sober lifestyle

The 91 day "Your Best Life Ever" mission

"Through my work as a recovery coach and podcast host, I've seen firsthand how powerful authentic connections can be in the journey of sobriety," says Challaine. "Sober is the New Sexy isn't just a community-it's a movement that proves living alcohol-free is the ultimate form of self-empowerment."

The platform emerges at a pivotal moment when the "sober curious" movement is gaining momentum globally. By leveraging Challaine's expertise as a #1 Best-Selling New Release Author and her proven coaching methodologies, Sober is the New Sexy offers members a unique blend of professional guidance and peer support.

Members of the community benefit from:

Direct access to Challaine's coaching insights and recovery strategies

Exclusive content expanding on themes from her best-selling work

Regular live events and workshops led by Challaine and guest experts

A supportive environment that celebrates the joy and freedom of sober living

"My mission has always been to show people that sobriety isn't about restriction-it's about liberation," Challaine adds. "Through this platform, we're creating a space where being sober isn't just accepted, it's celebrated as the sexy, empowering choice it truly is."

Join the movement and discover why Sober is the New Sexy at skool.com/soberisthenewsexy.

About Challaine: Challaine is a #1 Best-Selling New Release Author, certified Recovery and Life Coach, and Host of the popular podcast "Let's Have A Chat." Through her work, she has helped countless individuals discover the power and freedom of sober living. Her new community, Sober is the New Sexy, represents the culmination of her experience and vision for a more conscious, connected way of living.

