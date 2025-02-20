HVAC Controls Market worth $39.07 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global HVAC Controls Market is projected to grow from USD 25.81 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 39.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The market is driven by rapid urbanization and ongoing construction, the demand for efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems is rising as new buildings require advanced climate control solutions. Expanding urban populations and infrastructure projects further fuel the adoption of HVAC controls, which optimize energy usage, enhance indoor comfort, and comply with environmental standards.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=130456761

Browse in-depth TOC on "HVAC Controls Market"

150 - Tables

60 - Figures

250 - Pages

HVAC Controls Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 25.81 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 39.07 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Control Type, System and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complexity in retrofitting HVAC controls in existing systems Key Market Opportunities Rising focus on energy efficiency and sustainability Key Market Drivers Growing need to improve indoor air quality of buildings with HVAC systems

HVAC controls are automated systems designed to regulate heating, ventilation, and air conditioning in buildings. By monitoring and adjusting equipment such as heaters, air conditioners, and ventilation fans, these systems effectively manage temperature, humidity, and air quality. Through automation based on predefined parameters and occupant needs, HVAC controls improve energy efficiency, enhance comfort, and support sustainable building operations.

"The sensors segment is expected to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period."

The sensors segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR during the HVAC controls market forecast period. Sensors are very important in HVAC control systems as they enable data collection on temperature, humidity, air quality, and other environmental factors. They provide real-time information for adjusting the HVAC systems. Advances in IoT and wireless connectivity have enabled the integration of smart sensors that optimize HVAC system performance, reduce energy consumption, and enhance occupant comfort. In addition, high regulations and sustainability goals are pushing the adoption of advanced sensor technologies to monitor and control temperature, humidity, air quality, and occupancy in real time.

"The smart and automated segment in the HVAC controls market is expected to capture the highest share during the forecast period."

Connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) have increasingly made remote monitoring, control, and optimization of HVAC systems possible. Further, artificial intelligence and machine learning are enhanced to advance smart and automated HVAC controls and achieve comfort at energy-saving rates.

The growth of commercial and industrial applications, which will be characterized by energy efficiency, is one area where opportunities lie. In big buildings, facilities, and manufacturing plants, smart and automated HVAC controls will optimize energy consumption, which saves a lot of money. There is also an increasing trend toward building automation, which has paved the way for integration with other smart building technologies, opening new avenues for expansion in the market.

"The temperature control system segment is expected to capture the highest share in the HVAC controls market during the forecast period."

The temperature control system segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The growing demand for the accurate climate regulation to increase energy efficiency, comfort of occupants, and saving operational costs drives the temperature control system segment in HVAC controls. Improvements in smart thermostats, IoT-enabled devices, and AI-driven algorithms are helping to achieve more accurate and adaptive temperature management. Furthermore, strict energy regulations, smart buildings, and the requirement for sustainable solutions drive the adoption of advanced temperature control technologies.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=130456761

"Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of the HVAC controls industry during the forecast period."

Growth in the Asia-Pacific market can be seen from growing construction activities, urbanization, and greater energy efficiency requirements. With economic growth, there is an uptick in the demand for contemporary HVAC systems across residential and commercial buildings in this region. Expanding government schemes related to smart technologies and environmentally friendly operations will further expand this market. The Asia-Pacific market is growing rapidly because of the need for temperature control solutions in different climates and increasing environmental consciousness. In addition, the growth of disposable income combined with the ease of getting low-price systems in these countries is expected to increase competition in the region.

Key Players

Leading players in the HVAC controls companies include are Honeywell International Inc. (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), Carrier (US), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Schneider Electric (France), Trane Technologies (Ireland), Danfoss (Denmark), Lennox International Inc. (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Fr. Sauter AG (Switzerland), Bosch GmbH (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), BELIMO AIRCONTROLS (USA), Inc. (Switzerland), Astronics Corporation (US), OJ Electronics A/S (Denmark), Regin Controls (Sweden), Azbil Corporation (Japan), Computrols, Inc. (US), Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co., Ltd. (China), Reliable Controls Corporation (Canada), Delta Intelligent Building Technologies Inc. (Canada), Distech Controls Inc. (Canada), KMC Controls (US), Jackson Systems (US), are few other key companies operating in the HVAC controls market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=130456761

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Building Automation System Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Offering (Facility Management Systems, Security & Access Controls, Fire Protection Systems), Communication Technology (Wireless Technolgies, Wired Technologies), Application & Region-Global Forecast to 2028

HVAC System Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Growth Analysis Report by Cooling (Unitary Air Conditioner, VRF), Heating (Heat Pump, Furnace), Ventilation (AHU, Air Filter), Service Type (Installation, Maintenance & Repair), Implementation Type (New Construction, Retrofit) - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/smart-hvac-controls-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/smart-hvac-controls.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hvac-controls-market-worth-39-07-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302381145.html