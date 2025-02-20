The weekly average electricity price was above €140 ($146. 35)/MWh last week across most major European markets, due to a fall in solar and wind production and increased electricity demand, according to AleaSoft's latest analysis. Weekly average electricity prices increased across most major European markets during the second week of February, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. When compared to the week prior, AleaSoft noted price increases in the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Italian and Nordic markets, while the Portuguese and Spanish markets were the only analyzed ...

