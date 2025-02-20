Libertas Funding, LLC: Libertas Funding Reaches $4 Billion in Growth-Capital Funding

Leader in funding solutions enables small and medium-sized businesses to seize opportunities

Libertas Funding, a growth-capital provider specializing in sophisticated financial solutions for small to medium-sized businesses, today announced it has surpassed $4 billion in total funding volume* since its inception. This milestone reinforces Libertas' position as a leading provider of rapid funding solutions that enable businesses to act on strategic opportunities with institutional-grade execution.

"I could not be prouder of the team we have assembled. Their dedication to customer service, teamwork and pursuit of excellence are unparalleled," said Gary Katcher, Libertas' Founder and Executive Chairman.

The achievement of $4 billion in funding demonstrates Libertas' strong growth trajectory and proven ability to scale. After reaching its first billion in funding after five years of operations, the company has achieved remarkable momentum, providing over $1.1 billion in funding in 2024 alone, showcasing the strength and reliability of its business strategy.

"We are truly proud of this fantastic achievement," said Randy Saluck, the CEO of Libertas. "We are honored to have helped so many of our customers obtain funding for growth and to meet their dreams and aspirations. Having so many satisfied customers makes it all worthwhile. This milestone is a true testament to the great professionals we have assembled at Libertas. Our momentum is building as our business continues to grow."

Key advantages that have established Libertas' market position include:

Speed With Institutional Standards. Combining advanced technology with personalized service, Libertas delivers funding solutions that meet both the speed requirements of growing businesses and the quality standards expected in institutional finance.

Customized Growth-Capital Solutions. Through detailed analysis of each client's business model and objectives, Libertas structures funding solutions* that align with specific growth opportunities while maintaining flexibility for future expansion.

Relationship-Based Approach. Libertas views each client relationship as a long-term partnership focused on sustainable growth. This commitment has resulted in more than 60% of total funding in 2024 coming from repeat clients who choose Libertas for additional growth-capital needs.

Strategic Partner Network. The company has built strong relationships with sophisticated referral partners and institutional investors while maintaining its commitment to personalized service. These partnerships have enabled Libertas to increase its average funding size while preserving its client-first approach.

About Libertas Funding, LLC

Established in 2016, Libertas Funding is a leading growth-capital provider that has delivered over $4 billion in funding solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. The company combines sophisticated technology with personalized service to provide businesses with rapid, strategic funding solutions that enable sustainable growth. Through its institutional-grade execution and relationship-based approach, Libertas has established itself as a trusted, long-term financial partner committed to client success. The company's advanced technology and expert industry knowledge ensure businesses receive swift access to the capital needed to thrive. For more information about Libertas' growth-capital solutions, visit https://libertasfunding.com/.

* Business term loans issued by WebBank

Media Contacts: Henry Stimpson, Stimpson Communications, henry@stimpsoncommunications.com

Trish Havey, patricia.havey@libertasfunding.com

SOURCE: Libertas Funding, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire