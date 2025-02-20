Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Rohit Mehta, President and Chief Executive Officer, Global X Investments Canada Inc. (TSX: MTRX) ("Global X") and their team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to open the market to celebrate the launch of their new ETF: Global X Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Index ETF (TSX: MTRX).





Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $40 billion of assets under management and 135 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion in assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

