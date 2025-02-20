TridentCare Joins Southwestern Health Resources Preferred Provider Network to Expand Portable Diagnostic Services to ACO Members Across North Texas

TridentCare , the leading provider of portable diagnostic services in the country, and Southwestern Health Resources (SWHR) , the clinically integrated network formed between UT Southwestern Medical Center (UTSW) and Texas Health Resources, announced today that TridentCare is a preferred network provider of Southwestern Health Resources. As a preferred network provider, TridentCare will bring access to portable diagnostic imaging services to more than 790,000 patients across 16 counties in North Texas.

TridentCare



Starting in January 2025, TridentCare will deliver portable X-ray and ultrasound services directly to patients of SWHR when such tests are medically necessary, offering patients the ability to receive their care in the safety, convenience, and comfort of their home, assisted living facility or skilled nursing facility.

"SWHR and TridentCare share the same health management approach by ensuring patients have access to the right care at the right time and in the right setting. We are proud to be a preferred network provider with Southwestern Health Resources to increase efficiencies and achieve quality outcomes for SWHR patients across North Texas," said Dan Buning, CEO, TridentCare.

About TridentCare

Based in Sparks, Maryland, TridentCare is the leading provider of portable diagnostic services in the country, operating in 40 states, servicing a wide variety of patients and clients. Each day, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide imaging, phlebotomy, laboratory, and vascular services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide.

For questions, contact us at media@tridentcare.com or for more information about TridentCare, please visit TridentCare.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About SWHR

Southwestern Health Resources (SWHR) is a patient-centered, clinically integrated network of more than 7,000 physicians and clinicians caring for over 790,000 patients across 16 counties in North Texas. Our primary care physicians and specialists are joined by the preeminent medical leaders of Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern Medical Center, giving SWHR an unmatched ability to connect individuals with 360 degrees of clinical care from one holistic network.

SOURCE: TridentCare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire