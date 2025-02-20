Trigon Property Development: Unaudited financial report for the fourth quarter and 12 months of 2024

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 31.12.2024, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 13.4 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company's objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.

In the third quarter of 2023, a 0.53-hectare transportation purpose land was sold for 26,580 euros (excluding VAT).

In the third quarter of 2024, a 0.09-hectare transportation purpose land was sold for 31,920 euros (excluding VAT).

In the fourth quarter of 2024, a 0.70-hectare property was sold for 300,000 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 31 December 2024 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net profit for 2024 of AS Trigon Property Development is 167,409 euros and the earnings per share is 0.03721 EUR.

As of 31 December 2024 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,875,897 euros. The equity of the company was 1,854,774 euros, corresponding to 99.87 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR 31.12.2024 31.12.2023 Cash and cash equivalents 370,856 176,133 Trade and other receivables 33,803 1,927 Inventories 1,471,238 1,530,405 Total current assets 1,875,897 1,708,465 TOTAL ASSETS 1,875,897 1,708,465 Trade and other payables 21,123 21,099 Total current liabilities 21,123 21,099 Total liabilities 21,123 21,099 Share capital at book value 449,906 449,906 Share premium 226,056 226,056 Statutory reserve capital 287,542 287,542 Retained earnings 891,270 723,862 Total equity 1,854,774 1,687,366 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,875,897 1,708,465

Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR 12 M 2024 12 M 2023 Revenue 331,920 26,580 Costs of goods sold -111,621 -5,316

Gross profit 220,299

21,264

Administrative and general expenses -63,650 -55,006

Other operating income 5,000 0 Operating profit/loss 161,649

-33,742 Financial income 5,760

1,330 NET PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD 167,409

-32,412 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD 167,409

-32,412

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 667 9200