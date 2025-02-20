ScalePad + Slide Delivers Complete Security-First BCDR Automation for MSPs

ScalePad's Backup Radar was selected by Slide as a launch integration partner to deliver a seamless combination of intelligent backup monitoring and next-generation backup and recovery. As cyber threats continue to escalate, MSPs need more than just backups-they need security-first automation to ensure data is protected and always recoverable. This partnership combines Backup Radar's vendor-agnostic automation with Slide's modern security-first approach, providing MSPs with unmatched visibility, security, and confidence in their backup and disaster recovery strategies.

Backup Radar + Slide Integration

Backup Radar logo stacked on top of Slide logo with a plus sign delineating the two.

Backed by industry veterans Austin McChord, Founder & former CEO of Datto, and Michael Fass, former General Counsel & Chief People Officer at Datto, Slide officially debuted on February 19, 2025. With 96% of MSPs considering BCDR critical, but 75% seeking better solutions within the next year (Axcient Study, 2024), the demand for flexible, security-first disaster recovery solutions is evident.

"A security-first approach to BCDR is more important than ever, but automation and visibility are just as critical," said Austin McChord, Co-founder & Chairman of Slide. "Backup Radar's commitment to innovation and automation perfectly aligns with Slide's security-first approach to BCDR.MSPs can't afford gaps in backup visibility or security. By integrating with Backup Radar, Slide ensures MSPs have the automation, monitoring, and flexibility needed to confidently protect their clients. This partnership is about giving MSPs the tools to strengthen their BCDR strategies-without sacrificing choice or efficiency".

With Backup Radar's ability to unify backup monitoring across multiple platforms, MSPs can eliminate blind spots, slash time spent checking backups by 50%, and ensure compliance while leveraging Slide's purpose-built, security-first BCDR platform. ScalePad CEO Chris Day reinforced the significance of this collaboration:

"At ScalePad, we see this partnership with Slide as a major step forward for MSPs looking for a BCDR solution that has built-in security. Backup Radar's ability to unify backup monitoring across multiple platforms aligns perfectly with Slide's open, flexible approach. By integrating deeply with Slide's API, we're delivering our most advanced Backup Radar experience yet-giving MSPs unmatched visibility, automation, and confidence that every backup is accounted for, secure, and recoverable when it matters most".

Recent findings from the ScalePad MSP Trends Report (2025) reveal that high-performing MSPs with the best CSAT, client retention, and staff utilization rates often use 15+ apps in their tech stack, debunking the myth that more apps reduce efficiency. This reinforces the value of an integrated, multi-vendor approach where automation, visibility, and security work together-exactly what the Backup Radar + Slide integration delivers.

ShowTech Solutions, a leading MSP, was among the first to deploy the integration and validate its impact in real-world environments.". Charles Love, Director of Operations at ShowTech Solutions, shared his experience :

"The partnership between Slide and ScalePad's Backup Radar represents the future of BCDR-where security, automation, and vendor flexibility converge to drive better business outcomes for MSPs and their clients. We're happy to report everything is running smoothly, and our ability to monitor backups is even stronger".

The Backup Radar + Slide integration is now available to MSPs. You can visit https://www.scalepad.com/backup-radar/integrations/slide/ to learn more and see how security-first BCDR automation can transform your backup strategy.

About ScalePad:

ScalePad provides MSPs of every size with the knowledge, technology, and community they need to deliver increased client value while navigating the continuously changing terrain of the IT landscape. With a suite of integrated products that automate and standardize MSP's operations, analyze and uncover new opportunities, and expand value to clients, ScalePad is equipping the MSP adventure.

ScalePad has received awards such as MSP Today's Product of the Year, G2's 2024 Fastest Growing Product, and 2024 Best IT Management Product. In 2024, it was named a Best Workplace in Canada by Great Place to Work. ScalePad is a privately held company serving over 12,000 MSPs across the globe. Learn more at scalepad.com .

