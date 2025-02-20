Cresa Boston Represents Think Clean in Office Expansion to One Research Drive in Westborough

New space offers numerous amenities in sought-after Class A building

Boston's premier occupier-first commercial real estate firm, Cresa, announced today that it has finalized negotiations for Think Clean to lease 11,823 SF at One Research Drive in Westborough. The four-story, Class A office building offers numerous features and amenities for Think Clean, including on-site conferencing facilities, food service, fitness center, and more.

Think Clean is a global leader in automotive appearance and household cleaning products, and has steadily grown its headcount in recent years. In addition to its continued growth in the marketplace, the company is also undergoing a rebranding campaign. With these two initiatives in motion, Think Clean determined that an updated, larger office would address both its new identity and future space needs.

Having managed a previous relocation and expansion effort for Think Clean, Cresa Boston was chosen to oversee the company's property search. The primary requirements for Think Clean included doubling its footprint without a significant capital expenditure, along with adding reserved parking spaces, in-building amenities, and a more contemporary aesthetic. The numerous features and flexible space afforded by One Research Drive addressed the company's priorities while also meeting their budgetary parameters.

"Think Clean is a long-standing client, and one we are proud to have helped find the right mix of space and services in Westborough," said Nathaniel Heilbron, senior advisor, Cresa Boston. "In trusting our team to come to the table with our occupier-focused market recommendations, creativity, and attention to detail, Think Clean has landed in a space that will support their new identity and growth targets for years to come."

