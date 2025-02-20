Lightpanel by ON1 Pro Debuts: Redefining Photo Culling and Editing for Lightroom Users

Lightpanel is Officially Live and Available for Immediate Use

The wait is over. ON1 Pro is thrilled to announce that Lightpanel , the revolutionary AI photo culling and editing tool for Adobe Lightroom Classic, is now officially available for purchase and download. After months of anticipation and an overwhelming response to the pre-order campaign, photographers can now experience the full power of Lightpanel and incorporate it into their workflows without delay.

Lightpanel AI Culling and Editing Software Interface With Batch Editing Feature

Lightpanel redefines how photographers approach one of the most time-consuming parts of their job: culling and editing photos. With its ability to integrate directly into Lightroom Classic, Lightpanel enables photographers to cull images in bulk without switching platforms, providing a more streamlined and efficient workflow.

"Lightpanel is designed to solve the problem of tedious and time-consuming culling and editing using AI," said Craig Keudell, President. "During the pre-order phase, the excitement around this tool exceeded our expectations. Now, we're excited to make it available for everyone, so photographers can start saving time and focusing on their art."

Key Benefits and Features

Integrated With Lightroom Classic : No need for additional software or disruptive exports. Lightpanel operates natively within Lightroom, making it easy to adopt into any existing workflow.

Bulk Photo Culling : Easily organize, rate, and filter large batches of photos, significantly speeding up post-production time.

AI-Powered Efficiency : Advanced AI tools offer intelligent suggestions, automatically surfacing the sharpest, best-exposed images for review.

Customizable Filters : Refine your selection process with dynamic filters for focus, color, and other key attributes, ensuring the best shots are always prioritized.

No Per-Image Cost, No AI Credits - Enjoy full access - no hidden fees.

What Early Users Are Saying

Feedback from pre-order customers and beta testers has been overwhelmingly positive, with photographers praising Lightpanel's time-saving functionality and how it eliminates the need for external culling tools. Professionals across multiple genres of photography have noted that the simple integration into Lightroom Classic has significantly reduced the time spent on photo organization.

Immediate Availability

Lightpanel is available now for purchase and download on the official ON1 Pro website. As part of the launch, ON1 Pro is offering an exclusive introductory pricing package for Lightpanel's early adopters. Photographers can also access detailed tutorials and support materials to make the most of Lightpanel's features from day one.

About ON1 Pro

ON1 Pro revolutionizes professional photo editing with AI-powered tools that save time and deliver exceptional results. Our mission is to make professional photographers' lives easier and their businesses more efficient. With two decades of ON1 innovation in photo editing, ON1 Pro is dedicated to providing software tailored to the demands of working photographers. The introduction of the ON1 Pro line, beginning with Lightpanel, marks the next chapter in ON1's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of photographers everywhere.

For more information about ON1 Pro, please visit https://www.on1pro.com/ .

For all media or sales inquiries, please contact ON1 Pro directly .

