Glidewell Launches Glidewell Tooth Replacement Solution for Implant Treatment

A comprehensive, cost-cutting bundle offers a streamlined digital workflow from guided implant placement to delivery of the final restoration.

Glidewell, a leading innovator of dental technology, has launched the Glidewell Tooth Replacement Solution, a comprehensive implant treatment bundle that digitally optimizes every stage of treatment. As a full-scale manufacturer of dental implants and the nation's largest dental lab, Glidewell offers the full range of implant solutions, from implants, to digital treatment planning and surgical guides, to prosthetic components and final restorations. With the Glidewell Tooth Replacement Solution, this "implant to crown" philosophy is assembled into one complete package that saves chair time and reduces treatment costs, with patient-specific components for the surgical, temporary and restorative phases of treatment.

This prosthetically driven approach enables a streamlined digital workflow in which each step facilitates seamless continuity for a predictable outcome, beginning with a digital treatment plan and surgical guide that positions the implant in the precise location needed for an esthetic final result. A custom temporary restoration then manages the soft tissue during healing to establish a lifelike emergence profile. For the restorative phase, a scan body facilitates a digital impression, and a final restoration is produced that includes the same subgingival contours as the temporary, resulting in a quick-seating restoration that rivals the beauty of a natural tooth.

Darius Raudys, general manager of Glidewell's implant lab, emphasized the benefits of patient-specific healing components. "With our unique tissue-sculpting concept, the design of the custom healing abutment or screw-retained provisional is carried through to the final restoration. This helps dentists deliver care that matches the patient's expectations, using less chair time and reducing costs along the way," said Raudys.

Available for most major implant systems, the Glidewell Tooth Replacement Solution is highly customizable, with three options for temporization of the surgical site, along with a cementable or screw-retained restoration backed by a Glidewell's no-fault lifetime warranty. Altogether, each bundle includes:

Digital Treatment Planning and Surgical Guide

Custom Healing Abutment, Screw-Retained Provisional Crown or Essix ® Retainer

Titanium Scan Body

BruxZir® Screw-Retained Crown or Custom Abutment with Cementable BruxZir Crown

At $619 for a single implant site, this package saves up to 31% compared to buying each component individually. Additional sites within the same arch cost just $319 each. A bundle option including a Glidewell HT implant is just $699 for the first implant site.

Glidewell Founder and President Jim Glidewell has spoken frequently about the importance of making high-quality care more accessible. "Our goal is to free practices from the burden of overpriced implants through everyday surgical and restorative cost savings," said Glidewell. "This new package provides a proven, affordable solution for every step of treatment, from implant placement to final restoration, bringing us closer to that goal than ever before."

To learn more about the Glidewell Tooth Replacement Solution, doctors can call 800-839-9755 or visit glidewell.com/gtrs.

