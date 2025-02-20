FedEx Services: Giving Back and Rising Up Against Hunger on the National Day of Service

FedEx team members turn out from coast to coast in honor of MLK

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (MLK Day) is always a special time at FedEx, where we celebrate the life and legacy of the civil rights leader, as well as his commitment to service. For years, we've sponsored free admission at civil rights museums across the south, allowing people to experience the history on display while honoring Dr. King.

This year, more than 8,000 museum goers braved cold weather to participate in MLK Day festivities at the National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM) in Memphis, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) in Birmingham, Alabama, and the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, Mississippi.



Also this year, FedEx team members came together across the country in support of the following signature events:

Rise Against Hunger

For the 11th consecutive year, hundreds of FedEx team members joined the global movement to end hunger by packaging more than 192,000 meals in seven priority markets across the country, including Memphis (50,000 meals packed) and Pittsburgh (40,000 meals packed). Meals packed will be delivered to school children across the globe through our FedEx network.

"These meals might be the only meals the students will receive that day," says Sally Bull from Rise Against Hunger. "We can actually see that these meals are helping kids grow strong and do better in school, with increased attendance rates."

Giving back with the Grizzlies

In support of Memphis youth groups, FedEx volunteers joined members of the Memphis Grizzlies to assemble school supply kits and snack bags that were delivered to community centers across our headquarters city.



FedEx Cares is there

Volunteers also came together, virtually, to support students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) by reviewing their LinkedIn profiles, while another team of volunteers put together activity books on Dr. King's life to help educate children.

Whether it's on the National Day of Service or any other time of the year, FedEx Cares provides opportunities to help connect people and possibilities.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire