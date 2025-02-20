Autoliv publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2024

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIV.sdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K as well its annual sustainability report, filed together with the 10-K as an Annual Report to Shareholders (ARS).

Both the Form 10-K and ARS are available at www.sec.gov and www.autoliv.com.

Autoliv has also filed the same reports with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority - Finansinspektionen.

Shareholders can receive a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge by e-mailing their request to: ir@autoliv.com

Inquiries:

Investors & Analysts: ir@autoliv.com, Anders Trapp, Tel +46 709 578 171, Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 709 578 114

Media: media@autoliv.com, Gabriella Etemad, Tel +46 70 612 64 24, Emelie Ericson, Tel +46 70 957 81 35

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV; Nasdaq Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world, as well as mobility safety solutions, such as commercial vehicles and electrical safety solutions. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2024, our products saved approximately 37,000 lives and reduced around 600,000 injuries.

We have operations in 25 countries, and we drive innovation, research, and development at our 13 technical centers. Our 65,000 employees are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. Sales in 2024 amounted to $10.4 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

