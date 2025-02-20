Hop-on, Inc.: SocialSafe Unveils Groundbreaking Social Media Backup Platform for Creators and Fans

A Secure, Affordable Solution to Safeguard Content Amid Potential TikTok Ban-Join the Waitlist Today!

Digitalage®, a subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTC:HPNN), proudly announces the launch of SocialSafe, the first-of-its-kind social media backup service designed to protect digital content, empower creators, and ensure fans stay connected. As uncertainty looms over TikTok's future in the U.S., SocialSafe provides an essential safety net-allowing creators to archive their content securely and enabling fans to follow their favorite influencers without disruption. Our patented technology ensures your social media memories stay safe, while still compensating creators fairly.

Soon, SocialSafe will support all major social media platforms, allowing users to download and back up content from Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (X), Snapchat, and more. Our mission is to make this process extremely easy, ensuring that creators and fans never have to worry about losing their digital history again.

Reserve Your Spot: Limited Early Access Available

For a limited time, only the first 1,000 users will gain exclusive early access to SocialSafe, securing premium benefits before the platform's full rollout.

? Back Up Your Content - Securely archive your social media posts, videos, and memories to ensure they're never lost.

? Follow & Support Creators - Fans can preserve and continue engaging with their favorite influencers' content.

? Earn with Every Backup - Creators receive revenue every time their content is backed up, establishing a new income stream.

? Next-Generation Digital Security - Advanced encryption and compliance measures protect your data.

A Game-Changer for the Creator Economy

More than just a backup tool, SocialSafe is an innovative digital content vault that prioritizes creator rights, fan engagement, and data security. It offers a user-friendly interface, DRM-protected archives, and built-in monetization, ensuring that digital legacies remain intact regardless of external platform changes.

"SocialSafe isn't just about storing content-it's about empowering creators and their communities," said Peter Michaels, CEO of Digitalage. "By giving creators control over their digital assets and rewarding them financially, we're building a platform that safeguards creative work while keeping fans connected and our Provisional Patent for "System and Method for Backing Up, Monetizing, and Managing Social Media Content Application 63/756,622"

Creators & Fans: Protect Your Digital Legacy Today

SocialSafe is calling on creators and their fans to take action now. If you're a content creator or a fan of influencers.

A Secure Future for Digital Content

"SocialSafe is setting a new standard for digital content ownership," said Aaron Ravo, President of Digitalage. "With plans to expand beyond TikTok to additional platforms, we are committed to giving creators and fans the tools they need to protect, access, and monetize their content for years to come."

Join the SocialSafe Waitlist Today

As social media landscapes shift, SocialSafe ensures that digital creators and their audiences remain in control. Don't wait until it's too late-protect your content now. Secure your spot today by visiting www.socialsafe.cloud.

About Hop-on:

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a US-based international leader in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, capitalizing on its secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies. Since 1993, the Company has had a proven record of innovation and market development. From developing the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone to the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform promoting data portability and free speech and engineering essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices, the Company works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

www.hop-on.com

www.twitter.com/hpnn

Peter Michaels, CEO

contact@hop-on.com

+1-949-756-9008

About Digitalage:

The mission behind Digitalage is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers, and contributors. Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy and will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web3 blockchain technologies.

www.digitalage.com

https://www.digitalage.com/videos.html

https://www.digitalage.com/demos.html

https://www.linkedin.com/company/digitalage-inc

https://www.instagram.com/godigitalage/

https://twitter.com/go_digitalage

https://www.tiktok.com/@digitalageinc

About SocialSafe:

Our mission is to empower creators and fans by providing a secure, innovative platform that preserves digital memories, rewards creativity, and ensures lasting access to the content that matters most.

https://socialsafe.cloud

Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

