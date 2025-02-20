Clear Start Tax Warns Taxpayers of IRS Staffing Cuts That Could Delay Tax Filings in 2025

What You Need to Know About Potential IRS Processing Delays and How to Avoid Them

As tax season ramps up, taxpayers may face longer processing times and communication challenges with the IRS due to anticipated staffing reductions. With layoffs of probationary IRS employees expected, Clear Start Tax is advising taxpayers to take proactive steps to avoid delays in their tax filings, refunds, and correspondence with the IRS.

IRS Staffing Cuts Could Lead to Delays

The IRS is set to reduce its workforce by laying off thousands of probationary employees, a move that could significantly impact response times for tax inquiries, paper return processing, and rejected electronic filings.

"Taxpayers should prepare for increased wait times when dealing with the IRS," said [Head of Client Solutions] at Clear Start Tax. "We saw massive backlogs in previous years, and with fewer staff handling tax cases, those issues could return in full force."

The staffing cuts are particularly concerning for taxpayers who need person-to-person IRS interactions, such as resolving rejected electronic returns, requesting installment agreements, or responding to collection notices.

Clear Start Tax's Recommendations to Avoid IRS Delays

To minimize potential disruptions, Clear Start Tax urges taxpayers to follow these best practices:

? File Early: Avoid last-minute filing rushes and potential IRS backlogs.

? E-File Whenever Possible: Paper returns take significantly longer to process. Electronic filings reduce errors and speed up processing.

? Ensure Accuracy: Mistakes can trigger IRS notices, which may take longer to resolve due to staffing shortages.

? Use Professional Tax Assistance: Working with an experienced tax resolution firm can help navigate issues without waiting on IRS phone lines for hours.

Taxpayers Facing IRS Issues Should Act Now

For individuals dealing with tax debt, audits, or rejected returns, Clear Start Tax provides personalized guidance and expert support to help resolve tax issues efficiently.

"We encourage taxpayers who need assistance with IRS notices, unfiled taxes, or past-due balances to seek professional help now rather than waiting until the IRS backlog grows," added [Head of Client Solutions]. "Proactive action can help avoid penalties, interest, and long processing delays."

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a full-service tax resolution firm serving clients nationwide. Specializing in IRS tax relief, tax debt resolution, and compliance, the company has helped thousands of taxpayers navigate complex tax challenges. Whether through Offer in Compromise programs, installment agreements, or penalty abatements, Clear Start Tax provides expert solutions to help clients regain financial stability.

Need help with tax issues?

Click the link below:

?? https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire