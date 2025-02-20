Jenya Meydbray writes a tribute to a well known and beloved member of the solar industry, Frédéric Dross. The solar industry has lost one of its brightest minds and kindest souls. Frédéric Dross was more than a scientist, more than an innovator - he was a passionate advocate for renewable energy, a devoted family man, and a dear friend to many of us. His impact stretched far beyond his work, touching the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing him. With a PhD in device physics, Frédéric dedicated his early career to advancing silicon solar cell efficiency at IMEC, the renowned research institute ...

