HopCat Announces Plans for Opening 11th Michigan Location in Southgate Early Summer 2025

Widely recognized for its curated local craft beer lists, comfort food and famous Cosmik Fries, HopCat finds a new home in Southgate, Michigan

Project BarFly, the West Michigan-based hospitality group that operates HopCat and Stella's Lounge, today announced plans to open a new HopCat restaurant in Southgate at 15231 Trenton Rd. BarFly CEO Craig Stage shared the news.

HopCat Southgate Coming Soon

HopCat Logo on black background with 'Southgate Coming Soon' in white font.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to open our doors in Southgate," said Stage. "We're excited to bring our love for craft beer and comfort food to this amazing community and create a space where everyone feels welcome. We can't wait to meet our neighbors, share great moments, and become a go-to spot in Southgate."

Opening in early summer 2025, HopCat Southgate will be located just off the corner of Trenton and Eureka, taking over the former Old Chicago location. The new 6,700 sq ft location will accommodate up to 220 guests and feature a brand-new open floor plan, 40+ craft beers, full-service bar, TVs to catch the Lions game, and an expanded outdoor patio featuring a pergola and festoon lighting.

HopCat is looking to hire approximately 100 employees at its newest location. HopCat is currently hiring for manager positions; interested applicants can apply at www.wearebarfly.com . Other positions will be available for hire in early April.

HopCat is committed to supporting local breweries, sustainability, and community engagement, offering quality bar food and an inviting atmosphere. With ten locations in Michigan and one in Nebraska, HopCat is a leader in the craft beer industry.

Contact Information

Michele Ary

Brand Manager

michele@wearebarfly.com

269-206-6872





SOURCE: HopCat

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire