Georgia-Pacific Corporation: Georgia Conservancy Oyster Roast Supports Ecological Stewardship - Georgia-Pacific Is Coastal Sponsor

By John Mulcahy, VP of Stewardship at Georgia-Pacific LLC

"I'm looking forward to seeing friends at the annual Georgia Conservancy Oyster Roast this Saturday at Grove Point in Savannah," said John Mulcahy, VP of Stewardship at Georgia-Pacific LLC. "I've had the opportunity to support the Conservancy as a trustee since 2021 and will again represent Georgia-Pacific LLC as a Coastal Sponsor."



The Georgia Conservancy works to protect Georgia through ecological and economic solutions for stewardship, conservation and sustainable use of the land and its resources. Protecting our coast has been a priority of the Georgia Conservancy for more than 50 years. From the St. Mary s River and Cumberland Island to the Port of Savannah and the beaches of Tybee, the Georgia Conservancy prides itself on being an advocate for and steward of our salt marsh, estuaries, maritime forests, and towering dunes.



The Oyster Roast will feature local oysters and clams from Sapelo Sea Farms, live music, Georgia-brewed beer, and much more! I hope to see you there!

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: gp.com/news

Photo courtesy of The Georgia Conservancy

